Chord Lagu Pump It - Black Eyed Peas, 'When We Play You Shake Your Ass Shake it' Viral di TikTok 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Pump It yang dipopulerkan oleh Black Eyed Peas.

Lagu Pump It sedang viral di TikTok dengan lirik 'When we play you shake your ass. Shake it, shake it, shake it girl'

[Intro]

E

[Verse]

E

Ha ha haaaa

Pump it

Ha ha haaaa

F

And pump it (louder)

G#

And pump it (louder)

F

And pump it (louder)

E

Turn up the radio, blast your stereo, right

Niggas wanna hate on us

G

Niggas be envious

And I know why they hating on us

E

Cause our style’s so fabulous

G

I’ma be real on us - nobody got nothing on us

F

Girls be all on us, from London back down to the US (s, s)

G#

We rockin' this contagious, monkey business outrageous

Just confess, your girl admits that we the shit

F E

F-R-E-S-H we fresh, D-E-F, that’s right we def, rock

We definite, B-E-P we reppin' it, so

[Chorus]

E

Turn it up (turn it up) (3x)

Come on baby just

A

Pump it (louder)

G

Pump it (louder)

F

Pump it (louder)

Pump it (louder)

Pump it (louder)

E

And say, oh oh oh oh

Say, oh oh oh oh

F

Yo, yo

Turn up the radio

E

Blast your stereo right now

F E

This joint is fizzling, it’s sizzling, right

[Verse]

E

You check this out right here:

Dude wanna hate on us

Dude need to ease on up

Dude wanna act on up

But dude get shut like flavour shut down

Chick say she ain’t down

But chick backstage when we in town

She like man on drum

F

She wanna hit n' run

E

Yeah, that’s the scheme, that’s who we do, that’s who we be

F E

B-L-A-C-K E-Y-E-D P to the E, then the A to the S

When we play you shake your ass

Shake it, shake it, shake it girl

Make sure you don’t break it, girl, ’coz we gonna

[Chorus]

A

Damn, (damn)

E

Damn, (damn)

C

Damn, (damn)

C

Damn, (damn)

E

Apl.De.Ap from Philippines

Live and direct, rocking this scene

Breaking on down for the B-boys and B-girls waiting to do they thing

Pump it, louder come on, don’t stop, and keep it going

Do it, let’s get it on, move it

Come on, baby, do it

[Verse]

G E

La-da-di-da-da-di-dy, on the stere-ere-ere-ere-o

G

Let those speakers blow your mind (blow my mind baby)

E

Let it go, let it go here we go

G E

La-da-di-da-da-di-dy, on the radi-adi-adi-adi-o

G

The system’s got me feel so fi-i-i-i-i-i-ine

[Chorus]

A

Damn, (damn)

E

Damn, (damn)

C

Damn, (damn)

C

Damn, (damn)

E

Apl.De.Ap from Philippines

Live and direct, rocking this scene

Breaking on down for the B-boys and B-girls waiting to do they thing

Pump it, louder come on, don’t stop, and keep it going

Do it, let’s get it on, move it

Come on, baby, do it