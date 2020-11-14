Chord Lagu Pumped Up Kicks - Foster The People Viral di TikTok, 'Roberts Got a Quick Hand'

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Pumped Up Kicks yang dipopulerkan oleh Foster The People.

Pumped Up Kicks merupakan lagu yang kini viral di TikTok.

Capo 1

[Intro]

Em D/F# G Am D Bm A (x4)

[Verse 1]

Em D/F# G

Robert's got a quick hand

D A

He'll look around the room he won't tell you his plan

Em G

Got a rolled cigarette

D A

Hangin' out his mouth, he's a cowboy kid

Em G

Yeah, found a six-shooter gun

D A

In his dads closet hidden with a box of fun things

Em G

I don't even know what

D A

But he's comin' for you, yeah he's comin for you, hey

[Chorus]

Em (D/F#) G (Am)

All the other kids with the pumped up kicks

D (Bm)

You'd better run, better run

A

Outrun my gun

Em (D/F#) G

All the other kids with the pumped up kicks

D (Bm)

You'd better run, better run

A

Faster than my bullet