Chord Lagu Pumped Up Kicks - Foster The People Viral di TikTok, 'Roberts Got a Quick Hand'
Simak kunci gitar atau chord lagu Pumped Up Kicks milik Foster The People, yang kini viral di TikTok.
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Pumped Up Kicks yang dipopulerkan oleh Foster The People.
Pumped Up Kicks merupakan lagu yang kini viral di TikTok.
Capo 1
[Intro]
Em D/F# G Am D Bm A (x4)
[Verse 1]
Em D/F# G
Robert's got a quick hand
D A
He'll look around the room he won't tell you his plan
Em G
Got a rolled cigarette
D A
Hangin' out his mouth, he's a cowboy kid
Em G
Yeah, found a six-shooter gun
D A
In his dads closet hidden with a box of fun things
Em G
I don't even know what
D A
But he's comin' for you, yeah he's comin for you, hey
[Chorus]
Em (D/F#) G (Am)
All the other kids with the pumped up kicks
D (Bm)
You'd better run, better run
A
Outrun my gun
Em (D/F#) G
All the other kids with the pumped up kicks
D (Bm)
You'd better run, better run
A
Faster than my bullet
