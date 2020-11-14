Breaking News:

Chord Lagu Pumped Up Kicks - Foster The People Viral di TikTok, 'Roberts Got a Quick Hand'

Simak kunci gitar atau chord lagu Pumped Up Kicks milik Foster The People, yang kini viral di TikTok.

Simak kunci gitar atau chord lagu Pumped Up Kicks milik Foster The People, yang kini viral di TikTok. 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Pumped Up Kicks yang dipopulerkan oleh Foster The People.

Pumped Up Kicks merupakan lagu yang kini viral di TikTok.

Capo 1

[Intro]
Em D/F# G Am D Bm A (x4)

[Verse 1]

Em                      D/F#      G
Robert's got a quick hand
        D                                              A
He'll look around the room he won't tell you his plan
Em                            G
Got a rolled cigarette
D                                            A
Hangin' out his mouth, he's a cowboy kid
         Em                                  G
Yeah, found a six-shooter gun
         D                                      A
In his dads closet hidden with a box of fun things
Em                               G
I don't even know what
             D                                     A
But he's comin' for you, yeah he's comin for you, hey

[Chorus]

Em                      (D/F#)     G                         (Am)
All the other kids with the pumped up kicks
                    D                     (Bm)
You'd better run, better run
A
Outrun my gun
Em                       (D/F#)    G
All the other kids with the pumped up kicks
                    D                    (Bm)
You'd better run, better run
A
Faster than my bullet

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
