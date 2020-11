Chord Lagu One Time - Justin Bieber Viral di TikTok, 'When I Met You Girl My Heart Went Knock Knock'

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu One Time - Justin Bieber yang viral di TikTok.

G

When i met you girl my heart went knock knock

C

Now them butterflis in my stomach wont stop stop

G

even though its a struggle love is all we got

C

so we gone keep keep clambin to the mountain top.

[Pre-Chorus]

G C G

your world,is my world. my fight,is your fight

C

my breath,is your breath. your heart[now i've got]

[Chorus]