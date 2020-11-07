Lirik dan Chord Lagu Lemon Tree - Fools Garden Viral di TikTok, 'I Wonder How, I Wonder Why'

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Lemon Tree - Fools Garden yang viral di TikTok.

[Intro]

Am Em Am Em Dm Em Am [ Em ] ( Am )

[Verse 1]

Am Em

I'm sitting here in a boring room,

Am Em

It's just another rainy Sunday afternoon.

Am Em

I'm wasting my time, I got nothing to do.

Am Em

I'm hanging around, I'm waiting for you,

Dm Em Am [ Em ] ( Am )

But nothing ever happens - and I wonder.

Am Em

I'm driving around in my car,

Am Em

I'm driving too fast, I'm driving too far.

Am Em

I'd like to change my point of view

Am Em

I feel so lonely, I'm waiting for you

Dm Em Am [ Em ] ( Am )

But nothing ever happens - and I wonder.

[Chorus]

C G

I wonder how, I wonder why

Am Em

Yesterday you told me 'bout the blue blue sky

F G C G7

And all that I can see is just a yellow lemon tree.

C G

I'm turning my head up and down,

Am Em

I'm turning turning turning turning turning around

F F#dim7 G G7

And all that I can see is just another lemon tree.

[Interlude]

Am Am Em Em Am Am Em Em Dm Dm Em Em Am [ Em ] ( Am )

Dam dadoudi....

[Verse 2]

Am Em

I'm sitting here, I miss the power.

Am Em

I'd like to go out, take in a show,

Am Em

But there's a heavy cloud inside my head.

Am Em

I feel so tired, put myself into bed,

Dm Em Am [ Em ] ( Am )

Where nothing ever happens - and I wonder.

[Bridge]

E Am

Isolation - Is not good for me,

G C E

Isolation - I don't want to sit on a lemon tree.

[Verse 3]

Am Em

I'm stepping around in a desert of joy

Am Em

Baby anyhow I'll get another toy

Dm Em Am [ Em ] ( Am )

And everything will happen - and you wonder.

[Chorus]

C G

I wonder how, I wonder why

Am Em

Yesterday you told me 'bout the blue blue sky

F G C G7

And all that I can see is just another lemon tree.

C G

I'm turning my head up and down,

Am Em

I'm turning turning turning turning turning around

F F#dim7 G G7

And all that I can see is just a yellow lemon tree.

[Outro]

C G

I wonder how, I wonder why

Am Em

Yesterday you told me 'bout the blue blue sky

F G F G

And all that I can see, and all that I can see,

F G C

And all that I can see is just a yellow lemon tree.