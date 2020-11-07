Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Lemon Tree - Fools Garden Viral di TikTok, 'I Wonder How, I Wonder Why'
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Lemon Tree - Fools Garden yang viral di TikTok.
Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah
[Intro]
Am Em Am Em Dm Em Am [ Em ] ( Am )
[Verse 1]
Am Em
I'm sitting here in a boring room,
Am Em
It's just another rainy Sunday afternoon.
Am Em
I'm wasting my time, I got nothing to do.
Am Em
I'm hanging around, I'm waiting for you,
Dm Em Am [ Em ] ( Am )
But nothing ever happens - and I wonder.
Am Em
I'm driving around in my car,
Am Em
I'm driving too fast, I'm driving too far.
Am Em
I'd like to change my point of view
Am Em
I feel so lonely, I'm waiting for you
Dm Em Am [ Em ] ( Am )
But nothing ever happens - and I wonder.
[Chorus]
C G
I wonder how, I wonder why
Am Em
Yesterday you told me 'bout the blue blue sky
F G C G7
And all that I can see is just a yellow lemon tree.
C G
I'm turning my head up and down,
Am Em
I'm turning turning turning turning turning around
F F#dim7 G G7
And all that I can see is just another lemon tree.
[Interlude]
Am Am Em Em Am Am Em Em Dm Dm Em Em Am [ Em ] ( Am )
Dam dadoudi....
[Verse 2]
Am Em
I'm sitting here, I miss the power.
Am Em
I'd like to go out, take in a show,
Am Em
But there's a heavy cloud inside my head.
Am Em
I feel so tired, put myself into bed,
Dm Em Am [ Em ] ( Am )
Where nothing ever happens - and I wonder.
[Bridge]
E Am
Isolation - Is not good for me,
G C E
Isolation - I don't want to sit on a lemon tree.
[Verse 3]
Am Em
I'm stepping around in a desert of joy
Am Em
Baby anyhow I'll get another toy
Dm Em Am [ Em ] ( Am )
And everything will happen - and you wonder.
[Chorus]
C G
I wonder how, I wonder why
Am Em
Yesterday you told me 'bout the blue blue sky
F G C G7
And all that I can see is just another lemon tree.
C G
I'm turning my head up and down,
Am Em
I'm turning turning turning turning turning around
F F#dim7 G G7
And all that I can see is just a yellow lemon tree.
[Outro]
C G
I wonder how, I wonder why
Am Em
Yesterday you told me 'bout the blue blue sky
F G F G
And all that I can see, and all that I can see,
F G C
And all that I can see is just a yellow lemon tree.
