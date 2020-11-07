Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Lemon Tree - Fools Garden Viral di TikTok, 'I Wonder How, I Wonder Why'

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Lemon Tree - Fools Garden yang viral di TikTok.

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

[Intro]
Am Em Am Em Dm Em Am [ Em ] ( Am )

[Verse 1]
        Am                Em
I'm sitting here in a boring room,
     Am                                   Em
It's just another rainy Sunday afternoon.
      Am                   Em
I'm wasting my time, I got nothing to do.
      Am                         Em
I'm hanging around, I'm waiting for you,
      Dm                     Em             Am        [ Em ] ( Am )
But nothing ever happens - and I wonder.

          Am                 Em
I'm driving around in my car,
          Am                           Em
I'm driving too fast, I'm driving too far.
     Am                     Em
I'd like to change my point of view
   Am                         Em
I feel so lonely, I'm waiting for you
      Dm                  Em                Am        [ Em ] ( Am )
But nothing ever happens - and I wonder.

[Chorus]
    C                    G
I wonder how, I wonder why
Am                                             Em
Yesterday you told me 'bout the blue blue sky
       F                   G                           C             G7
And all that I can see is just a yellow lemon tree.
      C                        G
I'm turning my head up and down,
Am                                                 Em
I'm turning turning turning turning turning around
        F                 F#dim7                  G              G7
And all that I can see is just another lemon tree.

[Interlude]
Am Am Em Em Am Am Em Em Dm Dm Em Em Am [ Em ] ( Am )
Dam dadoudi....

[Verse 2]
       Am               Em
I'm sitting here, I miss the power.
     Am                 Em
I'd like to go out, take in a show,
      Am                            Em
But there's a heavy cloud inside my head.
   Am                     Em
I feel so tired, put myself into bed,
        Dm                     Em                 Am      [ Em ] ( Am )
Where nothing ever happens - and I wonder.

[Bridge]
E               Am
Isolation - Is not good for me,
G               C                     E
Isolation - I don't want to sit on a lemon tree.

[Verse 3]
      Am                           Em
I'm stepping around in a desert of joy
Am                            Em
Baby anyhow I'll get another toy
       Dm                  Em                 Am            [ Em ] ( Am )
And everything will happen - and you wonder.

[Chorus]
    C                    G
I wonder how, I wonder why
Am                                             Em
Yesterday you told me 'bout the blue blue sky
       F                   G                           C             G7
And all that I can see is just another lemon tree.
      C                        G
I'm turning my head up and down,
Am                                                  Em
I'm turning turning turning turning turning around
       F                  F#dim7                   G             G7
And all that I can see is just a yellow lemon tree.

[Outro]
    C                    G
I wonder how, I wonder why
Am                                             Em
Yesterday you told me 'bout the blue blue sky
       F                   G           F                  G
And all that I can see, and all that I can see,
       F                   G                           C
And all that I can see is just a yellow lemon tree.

