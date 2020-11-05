Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Got That Boom - Secret Number & Link Download MP3, Lengkap dengan Arti Indonesia

Lirik lagu We Got That Boom - Secret Number dan link download MP3, lengkap arti atau terjemahan Indonesia.

Lagu Got That Boom - Secret Number 

SURYA.CO.ID - berikut lirik lagu Got That Boom - Secret Number lengkap dengan arti atau terjemahan Indonesia.

Secret Number melakukan comeback dengan lagu Got That Boom pada Rabu 4 November 2020.

Berikut link download MP3 Got That Boom - Secret Number >> link

We Got That Boom - Secret Number

Turn it up turn it up
Eh turn it up
Turn it up turn it up
Turn the music up

Neoreul gamdongsikil naya move like that
Neoman aneun Secretkkaji bounce like that
Rideumeun tteugeopge
Tto stepeun gabyeopge
Saekaman i bam gadeuki teoteuryeo boilge

Modeun ge kkumilji molla far away
Neol bichun music
Eodume seonmyeonghi deo binna
Kkeullindamyeon moyeo modu

Dance dance dance get up dance
Byeoreul ttara taoreuneun mam deo morachideut
Dance dance dance get up dance
Kkeuteopsi beokchaoreuneun bam

Gimme gimme that gimme gimme that dough
Oh tic tac toe
Gimme gimme that gimme gimme that flow
Oh imi neon
Gimme gimme that gimme gimme that dough
Oh tic tac toe
Bureul buchin bameul nege throw
I know you got that boom

Areundae haru jongil like that
Gadeukae i neukkimeul like that

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah
