Musik Terkini
Lirik Lagu Got That Boom - Secret Number & Link Download MP3, Lengkap dengan Arti Indonesia
Lirik lagu We Got That Boom - Secret Number dan link download MP3, lengkap arti atau terjemahan Indonesia.
SURYA.CO.ID - berikut lirik lagu Got That Boom - Secret Number lengkap dengan arti atau terjemahan Indonesia.
Secret Number melakukan comeback dengan lagu Got That Boom pada Rabu 4 November 2020.
Berikut link download MP3 Got That Boom - Secret Number >> link
We Got That Boom - Secret Number
Turn it up turn it up
Eh turn it up
Turn it up turn it up
Turn the music up
Neoreul gamdongsikil naya move like that
Neoman aneun Secretkkaji bounce like that
Rideumeun tteugeopge
Tto stepeun gabyeopge
Saekaman i bam gadeuki teoteuryeo boilge
Modeun ge kkumilji molla far away
Neol bichun music
Eodume seonmyeonghi deo binna
Kkeullindamyeon moyeo modu
Dance dance dance get up dance
Byeoreul ttara taoreuneun mam deo morachideut
Dance dance dance get up dance
Kkeuteopsi beokchaoreuneun bam
Gimme gimme that gimme gimme that dough
Oh tic tac toe
Gimme gimme that gimme gimme that flow
Oh imi neon
Gimme gimme that gimme gimme that dough
Oh tic tac toe
Bureul buchin bameul nege throw
I know you got that boom
Areundae haru jongil like that
Gadeukae i neukkimeul like that
Lirik Lagu Got That Boom
Got That Boom
Secret Number
lirik lagu
arti lagu
terjemahan Indonesia
link download MP3
surabaya.tribunnews.com
|Lirik Lagu & Chord Sa Pamit Mo Pulang - Rapsoul Viral di TikTok, Lebae Sa Henti, Lebai Sa Pergi
|Chord Lagu Guruku Tersayang - Melly Goeslaw Viral di TikTok, 'Pagiku Cerah, Matahari Bersinar'
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Mungkin Hari Ini Esok atau Nanti - Anneth Kunci C yang Viral di TikTok
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Kau Mau Cari yang Bagaimana, Cuma Saya - M.A.C, Kunci F Viral di TikTok
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hujan Kemarin - Taxi Band Kunci C, Tak Ingin Lagi Rasanya Ku Bercinta