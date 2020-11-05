Lirik Lagu Got That Boom - Secret Number & Link Download MP3, Lengkap dengan Arti Indonesia

SURYA.CO.ID - berikut lirik lagu Got That Boom - Secret Number lengkap dengan arti atau terjemahan Indonesia.

Secret Number melakukan comeback dengan lagu Got That Boom pada Rabu 4 November 2020.

Berikut link download MP3 Got That Boom - Secret Number >> link

We Got That Boom - Secret Number

Turn it up turn it up

Eh turn it up

Turn it up turn it up

Turn the music up

Neoreul gamdongsikil naya move like that

Neoman aneun Secretkkaji bounce like that

Rideumeun tteugeopge

Tto stepeun gabyeopge

Saekaman i bam gadeuki teoteuryeo boilge

Modeun ge kkumilji molla far away

Neol bichun music

Eodume seonmyeonghi deo binna

Kkeullindamyeon moyeo modu

Dance dance dance get up dance

Byeoreul ttara taoreuneun mam deo morachideut

Dance dance dance get up dance

Kkeuteopsi beokchaoreuneun bam

Gimme gimme that gimme gimme that dough

Oh tic tac toe

Gimme gimme that gimme gimme that flow

Oh imi neon

Gimme gimme that gimme gimme that dough

Oh tic tac toe

Bureul buchin bameul nege throw

I know you got that boom

Areundae haru jongil like that

Gadeukae i neukkimeul like that