Chord dan Lirik Lagu I Surrender - Celine Versi Mudah, Lengkap Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Berikut lirik dan kunci gitar atau chord lagu I Surrender yang dipopulerkan Celine Dion, lengkap terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia.

[Intro]

Am F/A Am E4 E

[Verse 1]

Am

There's so much life

G/B

I've left to live

C F

And this fire's burning still

Dm Bb

When I watch you look at me

E

I think I could find the will

Am G/B

To stand for every dream

C F

And forsake this solid ground

Dm Bb

And give up this fear within

E4 E

Of what wound happen if they ever knew

I'm in love whith you

[Chorus 1]

Am

Cause I'd surrender everything

F

To feel the chance, to live again

C

I reach to you

G

I know you can feel it too

E4 E

We'd make it throught

Am

A thousand dreams I still believe

F

I'd make you give them all to me

C G

I'd hold you in my arms and never let go

E#5/G# Am F

I surrender

Am

[Verse 2]

I know

G/B C F

I can't survive another night away from you

Dm Bb

You're the reason I go on

E

And now I need to live the truth

Am G/B

Right now, there's no better time

C F

From this fear, I will break free

Dm Bb

And I'll live again with love

E

And know they can't take away from me

And they will see... yeah

[Chorus 1]

Am

(I'd surrender everything)

F

To feel the chance, to live again

C

I reach to you

G

I know you can feel it too

E4 E

We'd make it through

Am

A thousand dreams I still believe

F

I'd make you give them all to me

C G

I'd hold you in my arms and never let go

E#5/G# Am

I surrender

Dm E4 E

Every night gets longer

Am G F

And this fire is getting stonger baby

Dm

I'll swallow my pride

Bb/D

And I'll be alive

E4

Can't you hear my call?

E F

I surrender all

[Chorus 1]

Am

Cause I'd surrender everything

F

To feel the chance, to live again

C

I reach to you

G

I know you can feel it too

E4 E

We'd make it throught

Am

A thousand dreams I still believe

F

I'd make you give them all to me

C G

I'd hold you in my arms and never let go

E#5/G# Am F

I surrender

Am

Bbm

(I'd surrender everything)

F#

To feel the chance to live again

C#

I reach to you

G#

I know you can feel it too

F4 F

We'd make it through

Bbm

A thousand dreams I still believe

F#

I'd make you give them all to me

C# G#

I'd hold you in my arms and never let go

F#5/A Bbm F# F F

I surrender

Bbm F#

[Chorus 2]

Right here, right now

C# G#

I'd give my life to live again

Bbm

I'll break free

F# C#

Take me, my everything

G# Bbm

I surrender all to you

F#

Right now(Right now)

C# G#

(I'd give my life to live again)

Bbm F#

(I'll break free, take me)

C#

(My everything)

G# Bbm

I surrender all to you

( C#/F ) F#

Right now

( G#/C ) C#

(I'd my everything

G# Bbm

I surrender all to you