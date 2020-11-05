Musik Terkini
Chord dan Lirik Lagu I Surrender - Celine Versi Mudah, Lengkap Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia
Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu I Surrender yang dipopulerkan Celine Dion, lengkap terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia.
Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.co.id - Berikut lirik dan kunci gitar atau chord lagu I Surrender yang dipopulerkan Celine Dion, lengkap terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia.
[Intro]
Am F/A Am E4 E
[Verse 1]
Am
There's so much life
G/B
I've left to live
C F
And this fire's burning still
Dm Bb
When I watch you look at me
E
I think I could find the will
Am G/B
To stand for every dream
C F
And forsake this solid ground
Dm Bb
And give up this fear within
E4 E
Of what wound happen if they ever knew
I'm in love whith you
[Chorus 1]
Am
Cause I'd surrender everything
F
To feel the chance, to live again
C
I reach to you
G
I know you can feel it too
E4 E
We'd make it throught
Am
A thousand dreams I still believe
F
I'd make you give them all to me
C G
I'd hold you in my arms and never let go
E#5/G# Am F
I surrender
Am
[Verse 2]
I know
G/B C F
I can't survive another night away from you
Dm Bb
You're the reason I go on
E
And now I need to live the truth
Am G/B
Right now, there's no better time
C F
From this fear, I will break free
Dm Bb
And I'll live again with love
E
And know they can't take away from me
And they will see... yeah
[Chorus 1]
Am
(I'd surrender everything)
F
To feel the chance, to live again
C
I reach to you
G
I know you can feel it too
E4 E
We'd make it through
Am
A thousand dreams I still believe
F
I'd make you give them all to me
C G
I'd hold you in my arms and never let go
E#5/G# Am
I surrender
Dm E4 E
Every night gets longer
Am G F
And this fire is getting stonger baby
Dm
I'll swallow my pride
Bb/D
And I'll be alive
E4
Can't you hear my call?
E F
I surrender all
[Chorus 1]
Am
Cause I'd surrender everything
F
To feel the chance, to live again
C
I reach to you
G
I know you can feel it too
E4 E
We'd make it throught
Am
A thousand dreams I still believe
F
I'd make you give them all to me
C G
I'd hold you in my arms and never let go
E#5/G# Am F
I surrender
Am
Bbm
(I'd surrender everything)
F#
To feel the chance to live again
C#
I reach to you
G#
I know you can feel it too
F4 F
We'd make it through
Bbm
A thousand dreams I still believe
F#
I'd make you give them all to me
C# G#
I'd hold you in my arms and never let go
F#5/A Bbm F# F F
I surrender
Bbm F#
[Chorus 2]
Right here, right now
C# G#
I'd give my life to live again
Bbm
I'll break free
F# C#
Take me, my everything
G# Bbm
I surrender all to you
F#
Right now(Right now)
C# G#
(I'd give my life to live again)
Bbm F#
(I'll break free, take me)
C#
(My everything)
G# Bbm
I surrender all to you
( C#/F ) F#
Right now
( G#/C ) C#
(I'd my everything
G# Bbm
I surrender all to you
|Lirik Lagu & Chord Sa Pamit Mo Pulang - Rapsoul Viral di TikTok, Lebae Sa Henti, Lebai Sa Pergi
|Lirik Lagu Got That Boom - Secret Number & Link Download MP3, Lengkap dengan Arti Indonesia
|Chord Lagu Guruku Tersayang - Melly Goeslaw Viral di TikTok, 'Pagiku Cerah, Matahari Bersinar'
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Mungkin Hari Ini Esok atau Nanti - Anneth Kunci C yang Viral di TikTok
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Kau Mau Cari yang Bagaimana, Cuma Saya - M.A.C, Kunci F Viral di TikTok