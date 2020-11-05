Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord dan Lirik Lagu I Surrender - Celine Versi Mudah, Lengkap Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu I Surrender yang dipopulerkan Celine Dion, lengkap terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu I Surrender - Celine Versi Mudah, Lengkap Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia
YOUTUBE CelineDion
Chord atau Kunci Gitar Lagu I Surrender Lengkap dengan Terjemahan, Dinyanyikan Tiara Indonesian Idol 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Berikut lirik dan kunci gitar atau chord lagu I Surrender yang dipopulerkan Celine Dion, lengkap terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia.

[Intro]
Am F/A Am E4 E

[Verse 1]
Am
There's so much life
G/B
I've left to live
C F
And this fire's burning still
Dm Bb
When I watch you look at me
E
I think I could find the will
Am G/B
To stand for every dream
C F
And forsake this solid ground
Dm Bb
And give up this fear within
E4 E
Of what wound happen if they ever knew
I'm in love whith you

[Chorus 1]
Am
Cause I'd surrender everything
F
To feel the chance, to live again
C
I reach to you
G
I know you can feel it too
E4 E
We'd make it throught
Am
A thousand dreams I still believe
F
I'd make you give them all to me
C G
I'd hold you in my arms and never let go
E#5/G# Am F
I surrender
Am

[Verse 2]
I know
G/B C F
I can't survive another night away from you
Dm Bb
You're the reason I go on
E
And now I need to live the truth
Am G/B
Right now, there's no better time
C F
From this fear, I will break free
Dm Bb
And I'll live again with love
E
And know they can't take away from me
And they will see... yeah

[Chorus 1]
Am
(I'd surrender everything)
F
To feel the chance, to live again
C
I reach to you
G
I know you can feel it too
E4 E
We'd make it through
Am
A thousand dreams I still believe
F
I'd make you give them all to me
C G
I'd hold you in my arms and never let go
E#5/G# Am
I surrender
Dm E4 E
Every night gets longer
Am G F
And this fire is getting stonger baby
Dm
I'll swallow my pride
Bb/D
And I'll be alive
E4
Can't you hear my call?
E F
I surrender all

[Chorus 1]
Am
Cause I'd surrender everything
F
To feel the chance, to live again
C
I reach to you
G
I know you can feel it too
E4 E
We'd make it throught
Am
A thousand dreams I still believe
F
I'd make you give them all to me
C G
I'd hold you in my arms and never let go
E#5/G# Am F
I surrender
Am
Bbm
(I'd surrender everything)
F#
To feel the chance to live again
C#
I reach to you
G#
I know you can feel it too
F4 F
We'd make it through
Bbm
A thousand dreams I still believe
F#
I'd make you give them all to me
C# G#
I'd hold you in my arms and never let go
F#5/A Bbm F# F F
I surrender
Bbm F#

[Chorus 2]
Right here, right now
C# G#
I'd give my life to live again
Bbm
I'll break free
F# C#
Take me, my everything
G# Bbm
I surrender all to you
F#
Right now(Right now)
C# G#
(I'd give my life to live again)
Bbm F#
(I'll break free, take me)
C#
(My everything)
G# Bbm
I surrender all to you
( C#/F ) F#
Right now
( G#/C ) C#
(I'd my everything
G# Bbm
I surrender all to you

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
Lagu I Surrender
Celine Dion
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id
chord lagu
kunci gitar
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Musahadah
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Identitas Diduga Sepasang ASN Bintan Tepergok Mesum di Dalam Mobil di Pinggir Pantai Trikora
Identitas Diduga Sepasang ASN Bintan Tepergok Mesum di Dalam Mobil di Pinggir Pantai Trikora
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan