Chord Lagu Life is Good - Future feat Drake yang Viral di TikTok, Life is good you know what I mean

Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Life is Good yang dinyanyikan oleh Future feat Drake dan viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Lagu Life is Good - Future feat Drake yang Viral di TikTok, Life is good you know what I mean
Youtube Future
Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

Dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Lirik dan Chord Lagu Life is Good dari Future feat. Drake'

Gm Dm/F Cm Dm/A Em C

Part I

[Intro]
Gm Dm/F
Cm Dm/A

[Chorus]
Gm
      Workin' on the weekend like usual
Dm/F
       Way off in the deep end like usual
Cm                                                                     Dm/A
      Niggas swear?they?passed us, they doin' too much
                                                        Gm
Haven't done my taxes,?I'm too turnt up
                                                           Dm/F
Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin' nuts
                                                                Cm
Niggas caught me slippin' once, okay, so what?
                                                                         Dm/A
Someone hit your block up, I'd tell you if it was us
                                                              Gm
Manor house in Rosewood, this shit too plush

[Verse]
Gm                                                                       Dm/F
      Say my days are numbered, but I keep wakin' up
                                                               Cm
Know you see my texts, baby, please say some
                                                                  Dm/A
Wine by the glass, your man a cheapskate, huh?
                                                            Gm
Niggas gotta move off my release day, huh?
                                   Dm/F
Bitch, this is fame, not clout
                                                                           Cm
I don't even know what that's about, watch your mouth
                                                        Dm/A
Baby got a ego twice the size of the crib
                                                      Gm
I can never tell her shit, it is what it is (What)
                                                   Dm/F
Said what I had to and did what I did (Ayy)
                                                       Cm
Never turn my back on FBG, God forbid
                                                                  Dm/A
Virgil got the Patek on my wrist doin' front flips
                                                                       Gm
Givin' you my number, but don't hit me on no dumb shit

[Chorus]
Gm
     Workin' on the weekend like usual
Dm/F
      Way off in the deep end like usual (Like usual)
Cm                                                                      Dm/A
      Niggas swear they passed us, they doin' too much
                                                         Gm
Haven't done my taxes, I'm too turnt up
                                                           Dm/F
Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin' nuts
                                                                Cm
Niggas caught me slippin' once, okay, so what?
                                                                         Dm/A
Someone hit your block up, I'd tell you if it was us

Manor house in Rosewood, this shit too plush

