Chord Lagu Life is Good - Future feat Drake yang Viral di TikTok, Life is good you know what I mean

Chord Lagu Life is Good - Future feat Drake yang Viral di TikTok
Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Life is Good yang dinyanyikan oleh Future feat Drake dan viral di TikTok.
Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Life is Good yang dinyanyikan oleh Future feat Drake dan viral di TikTok.
Gm Dm/F Cm Dm/A Em C
Part I
[Intro]
Gm Dm/F
Cm Dm/A
[Chorus]
Gm
Workin' on the weekend like usual
Dm/F
Way off in the deep end like usual
Cm Dm/A
Niggas swear?they?passed us, they doin' too much
Gm
Haven't done my taxes,?I'm too turnt up
Dm/F
Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin' nuts
Cm
Niggas caught me slippin' once, okay, so what?
Dm/A
Someone hit your block up, I'd tell you if it was us
Gm
Manor house in Rosewood, this shit too plush
[Verse]
Gm Dm/F
Say my days are numbered, but I keep wakin' up
Cm
Know you see my texts, baby, please say some
Dm/A
Wine by the glass, your man a cheapskate, huh?
Gm
Niggas gotta move off my release day, huh?
Dm/F
Bitch, this is fame, not clout
Cm
I don't even know what that's about, watch your mouth
Dm/A
Baby got a ego twice the size of the crib
Gm
I can never tell her shit, it is what it is (What)
Dm/F
Said what I had to and did what I did (Ayy)
Cm
Never turn my back on FBG, God forbid
Dm/A
Virgil got the Patek on my wrist doin' front flips
Gm
Givin' you my number, but don't hit me on no dumb shit
[Chorus]
Gm
Workin' on the weekend like usual
Dm/F
Way off in the deep end like usual (Like usual)
Cm Dm/A
Niggas swear they passed us, they doin' too much
Gm
Haven't done my taxes, I'm too turnt up
Dm/F
Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin' nuts
Cm
Niggas caught me slippin' once, okay, so what?
Dm/A
Someone hit your block up, I'd tell you if it was us
Manor house in Rosewood, this shit too plush
