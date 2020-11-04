Chord Lagu Life is Good - Future feat Drake yang Viral di TikTok, Life is good you know what I mean

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

Gm Dm/F Cm Dm/A Em C

Part I

[Intro]

Gm Dm/F

Cm Dm/A

[Chorus]

Gm

Workin' on the weekend like usual

Dm/F

Way off in the deep end like usual

Cm Dm/A

Niggas swear?they?passed us, they doin' too much

Gm

Haven't done my taxes,?I'm too turnt up

Dm/F

Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin' nuts

Cm

Niggas caught me slippin' once, okay, so what?

Dm/A

Someone hit your block up, I'd tell you if it was us

Gm

Manor house in Rosewood, this shit too plush

[Verse]

Gm Dm/F

Say my days are numbered, but I keep wakin' up

Cm

Know you see my texts, baby, please say some

Dm/A

Wine by the glass, your man a cheapskate, huh?

Gm

Niggas gotta move off my release day, huh?

Dm/F

Bitch, this is fame, not clout

Cm

I don't even know what that's about, watch your mouth

Dm/A

Baby got a ego twice the size of the crib

Gm

I can never tell her shit, it is what it is (What)

Dm/F

Said what I had to and did what I did (Ayy)

Cm

Never turn my back on FBG, God forbid

Dm/A

Virgil got the Patek on my wrist doin' front flips

Gm

Givin' you my number, but don't hit me on no dumb shit

[Chorus]

Gm

Workin' on the weekend like usual

Dm/F

Way off in the deep end like usual (Like usual)

Cm Dm/A

Niggas swear they passed us, they doin' too much

Gm

Haven't done my taxes, I'm too turnt up

Dm/F

Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin' nuts

Cm

Niggas caught me slippin' once, okay, so what?

Dm/A

Someone hit your block up, I'd tell you if it was us

Manor house in Rosewood, this shit too plush