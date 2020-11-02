Musik Terkini
Lirik Lagu Bukan Boneka - Billie Eilish Parodi Kekeyi Versi Inggris Viral, I'm Not Your Little Doll
Lirik lagu Bukan Boneka (Kekeyi) - Billie Eilish versi bahasa Inggris yang sedang viral dan trending di YouTube
Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik Bukan Boneka Billie Eilish versi bahasa Inggris yang sedang trending di YouTube.
Lagu parodi Bukan Boneka (Kekeyi) tersebut dibuat versi "lebih gelap" menggunakan suara Billie Eilish dalam rangka Halloween.
Berikut lirik lagu Bukan Boneka - Billie Eilish selengkapnya oleh Tim2one, ChandraLiow.
Bukan Boneka - Billie Eilish
Once upon a time you said this wasnt me before
I want to be with you, mi amor
But when we were a lover
Everything has changed
You fooled me with your sweet lies
Reff:
Though I'm not your little doll
You can't tell me what to do
Control me anytime you want
Though, I'm not your little doll
You can't do sweet talk with me
Once you're bored, you would just go and disappear
Though I'm not your little doll
You can't tell me what to do
Control me anytime you want
Though, I'm not your little doll
You can't do sweet talk with me
Once you're bored, you would just go and disappear
Outro:
I'm not your little doll, little doll (2x)
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Golek Liyane - Happy Asmara yang Viral di TikTok, 'Lungamu Ninggal Kenangan'
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Cuma Saya - M.A.C Kunci C, Viral di TikTok 'Ko Mo Cari Yang Bagaimana'
|Chord Lagu Where is The Love - The Black Eyed Peas Viral di TikTok, What's Wrong with the World Mama
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu November Rain - Guns N Roses, 'When I Look Into Your Eyes'
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Tompo Loro - Nanda Feraro yang Viral di TikTok, 'Kepingin Nutup Moto'