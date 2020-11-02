Lirik Lagu Bukan Boneka - Billie Eilish Parodi Kekeyi Versi Inggris Viral, I'm Not Your Little Doll

Breaking News:

Lirik lagu Bukan Boneka (Kekeyi) - Billie Eilish versi bahasa Inggris yang sedang viral dan trending di YouTube

Lagu Bukan Boneka (Kekeyi) versi Billie Eilish 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik Bukan Boneka Billie Eilish versi bahasa Inggris yang sedang trending di YouTube.

Lagu parodi Bukan Boneka (Kekeyi) tersebut dibuat versi "lebih gelap" menggunakan suara Billie Eilish dalam rangka Halloween.

Berikut lirik lagu Bukan Boneka - Billie Eilish selengkapnya oleh Tim2one, ChandraLiow.

Bukan Boneka - Billie Eilish

Once upon a time you said this wasnt me before

I want to be with you, mi amor

But when we were a lover

Everything has changed

You fooled me with your sweet lies

Reff:

Though I'm not your little doll

You can't tell me what to do

Control me anytime you want

Though, I'm not your little doll

You can't do sweet talk with me

Once you're bored, you would just go and disappear

Though I'm not your little doll

You can't tell me what to do

Control me anytime you want

Though, I'm not your little doll

You can't do sweet talk with me

Once you're bored, you would just go and disappear

Outro:

I'm not your little doll, little doll (2x)

