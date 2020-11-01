Chord Lagu Where is The Love - The Black Eyed Peas Viral di TikTok, What's Wrong with the World Mama

Breaking News:

Chord Lagu Where is The Love - The Black Eyed Peas Viral di TikTok

Berikut chord lagu Where is The Love yang dipopulerkan The Black Eyed Peas.

Chord Lagu Where is The Love - The Black Eyed Peas Viral di TikTok
Black Eyed Peas penyanyi lagu Where is The Love 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord lagu Where is The Love yang dipopulerkan The Black Eyed Peas.

Where is The Love menjadi salah satu lagu viral di TikTok.

[Verse]
C G Am F

C
What's wrong with the world mama?
G
People livin' like they ain't got no mamas
Am
I think the whole world addicted to the drama
F
Only attracted to things that'll bring you trauma
C
Overseas, yeah, we try to stop terrorism
G
But we still got terrorists here livin'
Am
In the USA, the big CIA
F
The Bloods and The Crips and the KKK
C
But if you only have love for your own race
G
Then you only leave space to discriminate
Am
And to discriminate only generates hate
F
And when you hate then you're bound to get irate, yeah
C
Badness is what you demonstrate
G
And that's exactly how anger works and operates
Am
N' you gotta have love just to set it straight
F
Take control of your mind and meditate

Let your soul gravitate to the love, y'all, y'all

[Chorus]
C G
People killin', people dyin'
Am
Children hurt and you hear them cryin'
F
Can you practice what you preach
C
And would you turn the other cheek
G
Father, Father, Father help us
Am
Send us some guidance from above
F
'Cause people got me, got me questionin'
C
Where is the love (Love)
G
Where is the love (The love)
Am
Where is the love (The love)
F
Where is the love
C
The love, the love

[Verse 2]
C
It just ain't the same, always unchanged
G
New days are strange, is the world insane
Am
If love and peace is so strong
F
Why are there pieces of love that don't belong?

Nations droppin' bombs
C
Chemical gasses fillin' lungs of little ones
G
With the ongoin' sufferin' as the youth die young
Am
So ask yourself is the lovin' really gone
F
So I could ask myself really what is goin' wrong
C
In this world that we livin' in people keep on givin' in
G
Makin' wrong decisions, only visions of them dividends
Am
Not respectin' each other, deny thy brother
F (slowly strum a little faster until the next chorus)
A war is goin' on but the reason's undercover

The truth is kept secret, it's swept under the rug

If you never know truth then you never know love

