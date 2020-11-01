Chord Lagu Where is The Love - The Black Eyed Peas Viral di TikTok, What's Wrong with the World Mama

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Adrianus

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord lagu Where is The Love yang dipopulerkan The Black Eyed Peas.

Where is The Love menjadi salah satu lagu viral di TikTok.

[Verse]

C G Am F



C

What's wrong with the world mama?

G

People livin' like they ain't got no mamas

Am

I think the whole world addicted to the drama

F

Only attracted to things that'll bring you trauma

C

Overseas, yeah, we try to stop terrorism

G

But we still got terrorists here livin'

Am

In the USA, the big CIA

F

The Bloods and The Crips and the KKK

C

But if you only have love for your own race

G

Then you only leave space to discriminate

Am

And to discriminate only generates hate

F

And when you hate then you're bound to get irate, yeah

C

Badness is what you demonstrate

G

And that's exactly how anger works and operates

Am

N' you gotta have love just to set it straight

F

Take control of your mind and meditate

Let your soul gravitate to the love, y'all, y'all

[Chorus]

C G

People killin', people dyin'

Am

Children hurt and you hear them cryin'

F

Can you practice what you preach

C

And would you turn the other cheek

G

Father, Father, Father help us

Am

Send us some guidance from above

F

'Cause people got me, got me questionin'

C

Where is the love (Love)

G

Where is the love (The love)

Am

Where is the love (The love)

F

Where is the love

C

The love, the love

[Verse 2]

C

It just ain't the same, always unchanged

G

New days are strange, is the world insane

Am

If love and peace is so strong

F

Why are there pieces of love that don't belong?

Nations droppin' bombs

C

Chemical gasses fillin' lungs of little ones

G

With the ongoin' sufferin' as the youth die young

Am

So ask yourself is the lovin' really gone

F

So I could ask myself really what is goin' wrong

C

In this world that we livin' in people keep on givin' in

G

Makin' wrong decisions, only visions of them dividends

Am

Not respectin' each other, deny thy brother

F (slowly strum a little faster until the next chorus)

A war is goin' on but the reason's undercover

The truth is kept secret, it's swept under the rug

If you never know truth then you never know love