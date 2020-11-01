Musik Terkini
Chord Lagu Where is The Love - The Black Eyed Peas Viral di TikTok, What's Wrong with the World Mama
Berikut chord lagu Where is The Love yang dipopulerkan The Black Eyed Peas.
Berikut chord lagu Where is The Love yang dipopulerkan The Black Eyed Peas.
Where is The Love menjadi salah satu lagu viral di TikTok.
[Verse]
C G Am F
C
What's wrong with the world mama?
G
People livin' like they ain't got no mamas
Am
I think the whole world addicted to the drama
F
Only attracted to things that'll bring you trauma
C
Overseas, yeah, we try to stop terrorism
G
But we still got terrorists here livin'
Am
In the USA, the big CIA
F
The Bloods and The Crips and the KKK
C
But if you only have love for your own race
G
Then you only leave space to discriminate
Am
And to discriminate only generates hate
F
And when you hate then you're bound to get irate, yeah
C
Badness is what you demonstrate
G
And that's exactly how anger works and operates
Am
N' you gotta have love just to set it straight
F
Take control of your mind and meditate
Let your soul gravitate to the love, y'all, y'all
[Chorus]
C G
People killin', people dyin'
Am
Children hurt and you hear them cryin'
F
Can you practice what you preach
C
And would you turn the other cheek
G
Father, Father, Father help us
Am
Send us some guidance from above
F
'Cause people got me, got me questionin'
C
Where is the love (Love)
G
Where is the love (The love)
Am
Where is the love (The love)
F
Where is the love
C
The love, the love
[Verse 2]
C
It just ain't the same, always unchanged
G
New days are strange, is the world insane
Am
If love and peace is so strong
F
Why are there pieces of love that don't belong?
Nations droppin' bombs
C
Chemical gasses fillin' lungs of little ones
G
With the ongoin' sufferin' as the youth die young
Am
So ask yourself is the lovin' really gone
F
So I could ask myself really what is goin' wrong
C
In this world that we livin' in people keep on givin' in
G
Makin' wrong decisions, only visions of them dividends
Am
Not respectin' each other, deny thy brother
F (slowly strum a little faster until the next chorus)
A war is goin' on but the reason's undercover
The truth is kept secret, it's swept under the rug
If you never know truth then you never know love
