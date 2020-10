Lirik Lagu Such a Whore - Jvla, 'You Such a Whore, Ooh' Viral di TikTok

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Such a Whore - Jvla yang viral di TikTok.

[Verse 1]

You such a whore, ooh

I need her, when she on me I don't feel so lonely

Don't leave me horny, ride me like a pony

Push down on me, she's just such a fuckin' whore

I love it

[Verse 2]

I-I just fuck her on her side

And she bitch for me on life

I swallow her pussy, I went down

Every second we on fire

Her only problem is

The easy eye

Let's sing some more, she's just such a fuckin—

[Drop]

[Chorus]

You such a fuckin' ho

I know you like it more

I'll fuck you when I'm bored

I told you she's a whore

I love it

[Drop]

[Outro]

Let's sing some more, she's just such a fuckin