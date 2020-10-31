Musik Terkini
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Cuek - Emma Heesters Versi Bahasa Inggris, Cover Lagu Rizky Febian
Chord dan lirik lagu Cuek versi Bahasa Inggris yang dinyanyikan oleh Emma Heesters. Cover lagu Rizky Febian
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Cuek versi Bahasa Inggris yang dinyanyikan oleh Emma Heesters.
Lagu Cuek merupakan lagu Rizky Febian yang kemudian dicover oleh Emma Heesters ke Bahasa Inggris.
Berikut lirik lagu Cuek versi Inggris - Emma Heesters, serta klik link berikut untuk mengetahui chord gitarnya.
Cuek - Emma Heester (Versi Bahasa Inggris)
Sometimes I
Get upset with your questions
Cause you always ask me
Baby do you even care
Maybe you
Maybe you never felt that
I’ll do everything for you
And give anything
I swear that
I’ll always be what you want
I’m guarding you always
But youuuu just don’t see
I’ll go all the way
May look like i ignore you all the time
And it may look like i don’t think about you
Know that every morning every night
I think about you too
Please open the door to your heart
So you can feel all the thing that i do
All my problems fall apart
Cause i am fixed on you
Oh oh oh
Ohohohoh
Maybe youuu just don’t see
All the things that i am showing
My desire it is all yours
Don’t you feel what i am feeling
Before you i was just joking
Can you please listen to me
May look like i ignore you all the time
And it may look like i don’t think about you
Know that every morning every night
I think about you too
Please open the door to your heart
So you can feel everything that i do
All my problems fall apart
Cause i am fixed on you (ohhhh)
Please open the door to your heart
Let me seduce you forever
Please open the door to your heart
And dont hestitate
Please open the door to your heart
Let me seduce you forever
Please open the door to your heart
And dont hestitate
