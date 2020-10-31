Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Cuek versi Bahasa Inggris yang dinyanyikan oleh Emma Heesters.

Lagu Cuek merupakan lagu Rizky Febian yang kemudian dicover oleh Emma Heesters ke Bahasa Inggris.

Berikut lirik lagu Cuek versi Inggris - Emma Heesters, serta klik link berikut untuk mengetahui chord gitarnya.

Cuek - Emma Heester (Versi Bahasa Inggris)

Sometimes I

Get upset with your questions

Cause you always ask me

Baby do you even care

Maybe you

Maybe you never felt that

I’ll do everything for you

And give anything

I swear that

I’ll always be what you want

I’m guarding you always

But youuuu just don’t see

I’ll go all the way



May look like i ignore you all the time

And it may look like i don’t think about you

Know that every morning every night

I think about you too

Please open the door to your heart

So you can feel all the thing that i do

All my problems fall apart

Cause i am fixed on you

Oh oh oh

Ohohohoh

Maybe youuu just don’t see

All the things that i am showing

My desire it is all yours

Don’t you feel what i am feeling

Before you i was just joking

Can you please listen to me

May look like i ignore you all the time

And it may look like i don’t think about you

Know that every morning every night

I think about you too

Please open the door to your heart

So you can feel everything that i do

All my problems fall apart

Cause i am fixed on you (ohhhh)

Please open the door to your heart

Let me seduce you forever

Please open the door to your heart

And dont hestitate

Please open the door to your heart

Let me seduce you forever

Please open the door to your heart

And dont hestitate