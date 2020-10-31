Chord Lagu I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan Viral di TikTok, 'I Woke Up it Was Seven'

Breaking News:

Chord Lagu I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan Viral di TikTok

Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Im Just a Kid - Simple Plan yang viral di TikTok.

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Im Just a Kid - Simple Plan yang viral di TikTok.

[Intro]
D – G – A – G

[Verse]
D G
I woke up it was seven
A G
Waited till eleven
D G A - G
Just to figure out that no one would call.
D G
I think I've got a lot of friends
A G
But I don't hear from them.
D G A
What's another night all alone?
Em G A
When your spending every day on your own

And here it goes ..

[Chorus]
D G A
I'm just a kid and life is a nightmare
D G A G
I'm just a kid and I know that its not fair
Em G D A
Nobody cares cause I'm alone and the world
Em G A
Is havin more fun than me
Tonight

[Interlude]
D – G – A – G

[Verse]
D G
And maybe when the night is dead
A G
Ill crawl into my bed
D G A – G
Staring at these four walls again
D G
Ill try to think about the last time
A G
I had a good time ,
D G A
Everyone's got somewhere to go
Em G A
And their gonna leave me here on my own

And here it goes

[Chorus]
D G A
I'm just a kid and life is a nightmare
D G A G
I'm just a kid and I know that its not fair
Em G D A
Nobody cares cause I'm alone and the world
Em G A
Is havin more fun than me
Tonight

[Bridge]
G
What the fuck is wrong with me?
A D
Dont fit in with anybody
G A – D – A
How did this happen to me?
G A D
Wide awake Im bored and I cant fall asleep
Em A
And eveynight is the worst night ever
D – G – A – G
Im just a kid (just a kid) x5

[Chorus]
D G A
Im just a kid and life is a nightmare
D G A G
Im just a kid and I know that its not fair
Em G D A
Nobody cares cause Im alone and the world is ..
Em G A
Nobody wants to be alone and the world
D G A
Im just a kid and life is a nightmare
D G A G
Im just a kid and I know that its not fair
Em G D A
Nobody cares cause Im alone and the world is ..
Em G D
Nobody wants to be alone in the world
Em G D A
Nobody cares cause Im alone and the world is
Em G A
Having more fun than me, tonight

G – A – D – Bm – G – A –
– A – G
Im all alone ...Tonight
Nobody cares...

I couldn't figure out the end sorry for that

