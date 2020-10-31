Chord Lagu I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan Viral di TikTok, 'I Woke Up it Was Seven'

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Im Just a Kid - Simple Plan yang viral di TikTok.

[Intro]

D – G – A – G

[Verse]

D G

I woke up it was seven

A G

Waited till eleven

D G A - G

Just to figure out that no one would call.

D G

I think I've got a lot of friends

A G

But I don't hear from them.

D G A

What's another night all alone?

Em G A

When your spending every day on your own

And here it goes ..

[Chorus]

D G A

I'm just a kid and life is a nightmare

D G A G

I'm just a kid and I know that its not fair

Em G D A

Nobody cares cause I'm alone and the world

Em G A

Is havin more fun than me

Tonight

[Interlude]

D – G – A – G

[Verse]

D G

And maybe when the night is dead

A G

Ill crawl into my bed

D G A – G

Staring at these four walls again

D G

Ill try to think about the last time

A G

I had a good time ,

D G A

Everyone's got somewhere to go

Em G A

And their gonna leave me here on my own

And here it goes

[Chorus]

D G A

I'm just a kid and life is a nightmare

D G A G

I'm just a kid and I know that its not fair

Em G D A

Nobody cares cause I'm alone and the world

Em G A

Is havin more fun than me

Tonight

[Bridge]

G

What the fuck is wrong with me?

A D

Dont fit in with anybody

G A – D – A

How did this happen to me?

G A D

Wide awake Im bored and I cant fall asleep

Em A

And eveynight is the worst night ever

D – G – A – G

Im just a kid (just a kid) x5

[Chorus]

D G A

Im just a kid and life is a nightmare

D G A G

Im just a kid and I know that its not fair

Em G D A

Nobody cares cause Im alone and the world is ..

Em G A

Nobody wants to be alone and the world

D G A

Im just a kid and life is a nightmare

D G A G

Im just a kid and I know that its not fair

Em G D A

Nobody cares cause Im alone and the world is ..

Em G D

Nobody wants to be alone in the world

Em G D A

Nobody cares cause Im alone and the world is

Em G A

Having more fun than me, tonight

G – A – D – Bm – G – A –

– A – G

Im all alone ...Tonight

Nobody cares...

