Breaking News:

Chord Lagu Love Story - Taylor Swift yang Viral di TikTok, You were Romeo You Were Throwing Pebbles

Berikut chord Lagu Love Story dari Taylor Swift yang viral di TikTok. Liriknya you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Lagu Love Story - Taylor Swift yang Viral di TikTok, You were Romeo You Were Throwing Pebbles
Youtube Taylor Swift
Video klip Lagu Love Story - Taylor Swift yang Viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Pipit | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.co.id - Berikut chord Lagu Love Story dari Taylor Swift yang viral di TikTok.

Langsung saja ini lirik dan chord lagunya.

Love Story - Taylor Swift

**
C  G  Am  F
 

C
We were both young when I first saw you
 F
I close my eyes and the flashback starts
             Am                    F
I'm standing there on a balcony in summer air
C
See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns
F
See you make your way through the crowd
            Am
And say, "Hello"
           G
Little did I know
     F                        G
That you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles
       Am                          C
And my daddy said, "Stay away from Juliet"
          F
And I was crying on the staircase
G                        Am  F     G
Begging you please don't go, and I said
 
* Reff

C
Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone
G
I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run
Am
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess
F                 G                 C
It's a love story baby just say "yes"
   C
So I sneak out to the garden to see you
F
We keep quiet 'cause we're dead if they knew
              Am
So close your eyes
                       G
Escape this town for a little while
 
       F                       G
'Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter
       Am                        C
And my daddy said stay away from Juliet
             F
But you were everything to me I was
G                        Am  F   G
Begging you please don't go, and I said
 
* Reff

C
Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone
G
I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run
Am
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess
F                 G                 C
It's a love story baby just say "yes"

   C
So I sneak out to the garden to see you
F
We keep quiet 'cause we're dead if they knew
              Am
So close your eyes
                       G
Escape this town for a little while

       F                       G
'Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter
       Am                        C
And my daddy said stay away from Juliet
             F
But you were everything to me I was
G                        Am  F   G
Begging you please don't go, and I said

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
Chord Lagu Love Story
Taylor Swift
you were Romeo you were throwing pebbles
viral di TikTok
Love Story
SURYA.co.id
TikTok
Berita Populer
Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Modus Ajak Jalan & Gendong Korban, Mahasiswa Ini Perkosa Tunangannya di Rumah Kosong hingga Pingsan
Modus Ajak Jalan & Gendong Korban, Mahasiswa Ini Perkosa Tunangannya di Rumah Kosong hingga Pingsan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan