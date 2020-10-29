Chord Lagu Love Story - Taylor Swift yang Viral di TikTok, You were Romeo You Were Throwing Pebbles
Berikut chord Lagu Love Story dari Taylor Swift yang viral di TikTok. Liriknya you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles
Penulis: Pipit | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
SURYA.co.id - Berikut chord Lagu Love Story dari Taylor Swift yang viral di TikTok.
Langsung saja ini lirik dan chord lagunya.
Love Story - Taylor Swift
**
C G Am F
C
We were both young when I first saw you
F
I close my eyes and the flashback starts
Am F
I'm standing there on a balcony in summer air
C
See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns
F
See you make your way through the crowd
Am
And say, "Hello"
G
Little did I know
F G
That you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles
Am C
And my daddy said, "Stay away from Juliet"
F
And I was crying on the staircase
G Am F G
Begging you please don't go, and I said
* Reff
C
Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone
G
I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run
Am
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess
F G C
It's a love story baby just say "yes"
C
So I sneak out to the garden to see you
F
We keep quiet 'cause we're dead if they knew
Am
So close your eyes
G
Escape this town for a little while
F G
'Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter
Am C
And my daddy said stay away from Juliet
F
But you were everything to me I was
G Am F G
Begging you please don't go, and I said
* Reff
C
Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone
G
I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run
Am
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess
F G C
It's a love story baby just say "yes"
C
So I sneak out to the garden to see you
F
We keep quiet 'cause we're dead if they knew
Am
So close your eyes
G
Escape this town for a little while
F G
'Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter
Am C
And my daddy said stay away from Juliet
F
But you were everything to me I was
G Am F G
Begging you please don't go, and I said
