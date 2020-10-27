Chord Lagu Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi Viral do TikTok, I Need Somebody To Heal

Penulis: Pipit | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

Berikut chord lagu Someone You Love dari Lewis Capaldi.

Lagu Someone You Love viral di TikTok, liriknya I Need Somebody To Heal, Somebody To Know. Langsung saja ini lirik dan chord lagunya.

Someone You Love - Lewis Capaldi

Capo di fret 1

.

[Intro] C G Am F

.

C G

I'm going under and this time

Am F

I fear there's no one to save me

C

This all or nothing really

G Am

got a way of driving me crazy

.

F C

I need somebody to heal,

G Am

somebody to know, somebody to have

F

somebody to hold

C

It's easy to say..

G

but it's never the same

Am

I guess I kinda liked

F

the way you numbed all the pain

.

[Chorus]

C G

Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall

Am

And you're not here

F

to get me through it all

C

I let my guard down

G

and then you pulled the rug

Am

I was getting kinda used to

F

being someone you loved..

.

C G

I'm going under and this time

Am F

I fear there's no one to turn to

C

This all or nothing way of

G Am

loving got me sleeping without you

.

F C

Now I need somebody to know,

G Am

somebody to heal, somebody to have,

F

just to know how it feels

C

It's easy to say..

G

but it's never the same

Am

I guess I kinda liked

F

the way you helped me escape

.

[Chorus]

C G

Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall

Am

And you're not here

F

to get me through it all

C

I let my guard down

G

and then you pulled the rug

Am

I was getting kinda used to

F

being someone you loved..

.

Dm Am

And I tend to close my eyes

G

but it hurts sometimes

G Am Dm

I fall into your arms

Am

I'll be safe in your sound

G

'til I come back around

.

[Chorus]

C G

For Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall

Am

And you're not here

F

to get me through it all

C

I let my guard down

G

and then you pulled the rug

Am

I was getting kinda used to

F

being someone you loved..

.

C G

But Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall

Am

And you're not here

F

to get me through it all

C

I let my guard down

G

and then you pulled the rug

Am

I was getting kinda used to

F

being someone you loved..

.

C

I let my guard down

G

and then you pulled the rug

Am

I was getting kinda used to

F C

being someone you loved..