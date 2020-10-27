Breaking News:

Chord Lagu Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

Berikut chord lagu Someone You Love dari Lewis Capaldi. Lagu Someone You Love viral di TikTok, liriknya I Need Somebody To Heal

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Lagu Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi Viral do TikTok, I Need Somebody To Heal
YouTube/Lewis Capaldi
Ilustrasi - Chord lagu Someone You Love 

Penulis: Pipit | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

Berikut chord lagu Someone You Love dari Lewis Capaldi.

Lagu Someone You Love viral di TikTok, liriknya I Need Somebody To Heal, Somebody To Know.

Someone You Love - Lewis Capaldi

Capo di fret 1

[Intro] C G Am F

C                         G
I'm going under and this time
                         Am      F
I fear there's no one to save me
C
This all or nothing really
G                       Am
got a way of driving me crazy

F                   C
I need somebody to heal,
            G                 Am
somebody to know, somebody to have
            F
somebody to hold
              C
It's easy to say..
                   G
but it's never the same
                Am
I guess I kinda liked
                           F
the way you numbed all the pain

[Chorus]
               C                G
Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall
                 Am
And you're not here
                     F
to get me through it all
                 C
I let my guard down
                         G
and then you pulled the rug
                    Am
I was getting kinda used to
                  F
being someone you loved..

C                         G
I'm going under and this time
                         Am      F
I fear there's no one to turn to
C
This all or nothing way of
G                          Am
loving got me sleeping without you

F                        C
Now I need somebody to know,
            G                 Am
somebody to heal, somebody to have,
                    F
just to know how it feels
             C
It's easy to say..
                   G
but it's never the same
                Am
I guess I kinda liked
                        F
the way you helped me escape

[Chorus]
               C                G
Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall
                 Am
And you're not here
                     F
to get me through it all
                 C
I let my guard down
                         G
and then you pulled the rug
                    Am
I was getting kinda used to
                  F
being someone you loved..
.
    Dm           Am
And I tend to close my eyes
       G
but it hurts sometimes
 G      Am      Dm
I fall into your arms
        Am
I'll be safe in your sound
       G
'til I come back around
.
[Chorus]
                   C                G
For Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall
                 Am
And you're not here
                     F
to get me through it all
                 C
I let my guard down
                         G
and then you pulled the rug
                    Am
I was getting kinda used to
                  F
being someone you loved..
.
                   C                G
But Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall
                 Am
And you're not here
                     F
to get me through it all
                 C
I let my guard down
                         G
and then you pulled the rug
                    Am
I was getting kinda used to
                  F
being someone you loved..
.
                 C
I let my guard down
                         G
and then you pulled the rug
                    Am
I was getting kinda used to
                  F     C
being someone you loved..

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
