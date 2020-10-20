Breaking News:

Chord Lagu Summer Feelings - Lennon Stella dan Charlie Puth Viral di TikTok, Soundtrack Scooby-Doo

Lagu Summer Feelings merupakan lagu TikTok yang dinyanyikan Lennon Stella dan Charlie Puth dan viral. Berikut lirik dan chord lagu nya

Lagu Summer Feelings - Lennon Stella dan Charlie Puth Viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Summer Feelings dinyanyikan oleh Lennon Stella dan Charlie Puth yang viral di TikTok.

Lirik dan chord lagu Summer Feelings - Lennon Stella dan Charlie Puth banyak diburu sejak menjadi soundtrack film kartun Scooby-Doo dan viral jadi lagu TikTok.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Summer Feelings - Lennon Stella dan Charlie Puth dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Lirik dan Chord Lagu Summer Feelings - Lennon Stella dan Charlie Puth'

[Intro]
Eb/F Dbmaj7

[Verse 1: Lennon Stella]
Eb/F
I hear the rhythm of waves hittin' on the shore
        Dbmaj7
And I can swear they're speakin', speakin', speakin'
Eb/F
They're tellin' me to relax, I'm not good at that
        Dbmaj7                       Cm7
But now I know I need it, need it, need it

[Pre-Chorus: Lennon Stella]
Bbm7
'Cause I, ooh, now what you do, nothin' lies, tell the truth (That's right)
Cm7
Yeah, on Venice beach, got sand all in my shoes (Tonight)
Bbm7
Ooh, unlock me, loose, see the sunset from the roof (That's right)
Cm7                                           Bbm7/Eb
Yeah, that crystal blue, and it came out someone new

[Chorus: Lennon Stella]
Eb/F
Yeah (Good), I'm in my summer feelings
Dbmaj7
And I'm trying to keep it co-oo-oo-ol
Eb/F
Wait (Up), here in my summer feeling
Dbmaj7
And I found a piece of me that I never knew

[Verse 2: Charlie Puth]
Eb/F
You got my heart and I'm head over heels in love
Dbmaj7
In California, dreamin', dreamin', dreamin', yeah
Eb/F
Touchin' the stars and then draggin' them down to Earth
      Dbmaj7
That California feelin', feelin', feelin' (That's right)

[Pre-Chorus: Charlie Puth]
Bbm7
Oh, now what you do, your brown eyes tell the truth (That's right)
Cm7
Yeah, down on the beach, I'm stayin' out late for you (Tonight)
Bbm7
Oh, unlock you, loose, see the sunset from the roof (That's right)
Cm7                                         Bbm7
Yeah, you're good to me and it came out someone new

[Chorus: Charlie Puth]
Eb/F
Hey, gettin' in my summer feelings (Summer feelings)
Dbmaj7
(And I) I'm trying to keep it co-oo-oo-ol
Eb/F
Wait (Up), here in my summer feelings
Dbmaj7
(And I) I found a piece of me that I never knew

[Bridge: Lennon Stella]
Eb/F               Dbmaj7
I'm meltin' like ice cream
                     Eb/F
The stress is gone for me
                Dbmaj7    Bbm7/Eb
Nowhere I'd rather be (Oh)

[Chorus: Charlie Puth, Lennon Stella, Both]
Eb/F
Yeah (Good), I'm in my summer feelings
   Dbmaj7
And I'm trying to keep it co-oo-oo-ol
Eb/F
Wait (Up), here in my summer feeling
   Dbmaj7
And I found a piece of me that I never knew
Eb/F
Yeah (Good), I'm in my summer feelings
  Dbmaj7
And I'm trying to keep it co-oo-oo-ol
Eb/F
Wait (Up), here in my summer feeling
   Dbmaj7
And I found a piece of me that I never knew

Berikut video klipnya:

