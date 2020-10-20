Chord Lagu Summer Feelings - Lennon Stella dan Charlie Puth Viral di TikTok, Soundtrack Scooby-Doo

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Summer Feelings dinyanyikan oleh Lennon Stella dan Charlie Puth yang viral di TikTok.

Lirik dan chord lagu Summer Feelings - Lennon Stella dan Charlie Puth banyak diburu sejak menjadi soundtrack film kartun Scooby-Doo dan viral jadi lagu TikTok.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Summer Feelings - Lennon Stella dan Charlie Puth dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Lirik dan Chord Lagu Summer Feelings - Lennon Stella dan Charlie Puth'

[Intro]

Eb/F Dbmaj7

[Verse 1: Lennon Stella]

Eb/F

I hear the rhythm of waves hittin' on the shore

Dbmaj7

And I can swear they're speakin', speakin', speakin'

Eb/F

They're tellin' me to relax, I'm not good at that

Dbmaj7 Cm7

But now I know I need it, need it, need it

[Pre-Chorus: Lennon Stella]

Bbm7

'Cause I, ooh, now what you do, nothin' lies, tell the truth (That's right)

Cm7

Yeah, on Venice beach, got sand all in my shoes (Tonight)

Bbm7

Ooh, unlock me, loose, see the sunset from the roof (That's right)

Cm7 Bbm7/Eb

Yeah, that crystal blue, and it came out someone new

[Chorus: Lennon Stella]

Eb/F

Yeah (Good), I'm in my summer feelings

Dbmaj7

And I'm trying to keep it co-oo-oo-ol

Eb/F

Wait (Up), here in my summer feeling

Dbmaj7

And I found a piece of me that I never knew

[Verse 2: Charlie Puth]

Eb/F

You got my heart and I'm head over heels in love

Dbmaj7

In California, dreamin', dreamin', dreamin', yeah

Eb/F

Touchin' the stars and then draggin' them down to Earth

Dbmaj7

That California feelin', feelin', feelin' (That's right)

[Pre-Chorus: Charlie Puth]

Bbm7

Oh, now what you do, your brown eyes tell the truth (That's right)

Cm7

Yeah, down on the beach, I'm stayin' out late for you (Tonight)

Bbm7

Oh, unlock you, loose, see the sunset from the roof (That's right)

Cm7 Bbm7

Yeah, you're good to me and it came out someone new

[Chorus: Charlie Puth]

Eb/F

Hey, gettin' in my summer feelings (Summer feelings)

Dbmaj7

(And I) I'm trying to keep it co-oo-oo-ol

Eb/F

Wait (Up), here in my summer feelings

Dbmaj7

(And I) I found a piece of me that I never knew

[Bridge: Lennon Stella]

Eb/F Dbmaj7

I'm meltin' like ice cream

Eb/F

The stress is gone for me

Dbmaj7 Bbm7/Eb

Nowhere I'd rather be (Oh)

[Chorus: Charlie Puth, Lennon Stella, Both]

Eb/F

Yeah (Good), I'm in my summer feelings

Dbmaj7

And I'm trying to keep it co-oo-oo-ol

Eb/F

Wait (Up), here in my summer feeling

Dbmaj7

And I found a piece of me that I never knew

Eb/F

Yeah (Good), I'm in my summer feelings

Dbmaj7

And I'm trying to keep it co-oo-oo-ol

Eb/F

Wait (Up), here in my summer feeling

Dbmaj7

And I found a piece of me that I never knew

