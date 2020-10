Lirik dan Chord Lagu Surrender - Natalie Taylor Versi Mudah, 'Whenever You're Ready' Viral di TikTok

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

SURYA.co.id - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Surrender yang dinyanyikan Natalie Taylor.

Surrender menjadi lagu viral TikTok viral sehingga kini chord dan lirik lagunya banyak diburu penikmat musik.

[Intro]

C G G D Em Em

[Verse]

C G

We let the waters rise

D Em

We drifted to survive

C G

I needed you to stay

D Em

But I let you drift away

C C

My love where are you? My love where are you?

[Chorus]

G Am Em

Whenever you're ready, Whenever you're ready

G Am Em

Whenever you're ready, Whenever you're ready

Bm C Em

Can we, can we surrender

Bm C Em G

Can we, can we surrender

Am Em

I surrender

[Verse]

C G

No one will win this time

D Em

I just want you back

C G

I'm running to your side

D Em

Flying my white flag, my white flag

C C

My love where are you? My love where are you?

[Chorus]

G Am Em

Whenever you're ready, Whenever you're ready

G Am Em

Whenever you're ready, Whenever you're ready

Bm C Em

Can we, can we surrender

Bm C G

Can we, can we surrender

Am Em

I surrende