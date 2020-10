Chord Lagu Upside Down - JVKE Versi Mudah, Lirik I Found Your Hair-tie in My Car Viral di TikTok

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

SURYA.co.id - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Upside Down - JVKE.

Sekedar informasi, chord lagu Upside Down - JVKE banyak diburu setelah viral menjadi lagu TikTok.

G

Down south hood baby (hood baby)

Make all the girls go crazy (go crazy)

D

Go, go, go stupid

But you smart like an a plus student

G

Up down, right down

Looking for your love,

D

right now

La, la, la, la

G

Up down, all around

Turn my stomach

D

upside down

La, la, la, la

G

I found your hair tie in my car

I could only drive so far

D

Without a break down (ooh)

G

Baby, you're the queen of hearts

You know, how to play your cards

D

You keep 'em face down (ooh)

G

(Ooh), I miss your face now

Looking at your pictures

D

Scrolling, way down (ooh)

Wishing I could fix all

G

my mistakes

G

I wish I could erase you

D

Girl, I can't replace you

You're the one that got away (ooh)

G

Girl, your energy

Feel so heavenly

D

Make me feel like

La, la, la, la

G

You a melody

Put to memory

D

It goes something like

La, la, la, la

G

Down south hood baby (hood baby)

Make all the girls go crazy (go crazy)

D

Go, go, go stupid

But you smart like an a plus student

G

Up down, right down

Looking for your love,

D

right now

La, la, la, la

G

Up down, all around

Turn my stomach

D

upside down

La, la, la, la

G

Girl, your energy

Feel so heavenly

D

Make me feel like

La, la, la, la

G

You a melody

Put to memory

D

It goes something like

La, la, la, la