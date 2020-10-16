Chord Lagu Don't Watch Me Cry - Jorja Smith Viral di TikTok Lengkap Terjemahan Indonesia
Berikut chord lagu Don't Watch Me Cry dari Jorja Smith yang viral di TikTok.
Penulis: Pipit | Editor: Musahadah
Di akhir lagu, terdapat arti lagu dalam terjemahan Indonesia. Langsung saja ini chord lagu dan liriknya
Don't Watch Me Cry - Jorja Smith.
[Intro]
Bm G D A
[Verse 1]
A Bm
Oh, it's hurts the most
G
'cause I don't know the cause
D
Maybe I shouldn't have cried
A
when you left and told me not to wait
Bm
Oh, it kills the most
G
to say that I still care
D
Now I'm left tryna rewind
A
the times you held and kissed me back
[Chorus]
G
I wonder if you're thinkin'
A Bm
"Is she alright all alone?"
G A
I wonder if you tried to call
Bm
but couldn't find your phone
G
Have I ever crossed your thoughts
D Bm G
because your name's all over mine
Em
A moment in time, don't watch me cry
A
A moment in time, don't watch me cry
G D
I'm not crying 'cause you left me on my own
Bm
I'm not crying 'cause
A
you left me with no warning
G
I'm just crying 'cause
D
I can't escape what could've been
Bm
Are you aware when you set me free?
A
All I can do is let my heart bleed
[Verse II]
Bm
Oh, it's harder when you can't
G
see through the thoughts
D
Not that I wanna get in
A
but I want to see how your mind works
Bm
No, it's harder when they don't know
G
what they've done
D
Thinking it's better they leave,
A
meaning that I'll have to move on no..
[Chorus]
G
I wonder if you're thinkin'
A Bm
"Is she alright all alone?"
G A
I wonder if you tried to call
Bm
but couldn't find your phone
G
Have I ever crossed your thoughts
D Bm
because your name's all over mine
Em
A moment in time, don't watch me cry
A
A moment in time, don't watch me cry
