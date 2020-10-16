Breaking News:

Chord Lagu Don't Watch Me Cry - Jorja Smith Viral di TikTok Lengkap Terjemahan Indonesia

Berikut chord lagu Don't Watch Me Cry dari Jorja Smith yang viral di TikTok.

Chord Lagu Don't Watch Me Cry - Jorja Smith Viral di TikTok Lengkap Terjemahan Indonesia
YouTube/Jorja Smith
Ilustrasi - Chord lagu Don't Watch Me Cry - Jorja Smith. 

Penulis: Pipit | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Berikut chord lagu Don't Watch Me Cry dari Jorja Smith yang viral di TikTok.

Di akhir lagu, terdapat arti lagu dalam terjemahan Indonesia. Langsung saja ini chord lagu dan liriknya

Don't Watch Me Cry - Jorja Smith.

[Intro]
Bm G D A

[Verse 1]
A            Bm
Oh, it's hurts the most
                                       G
'cause I don't know the cause
                                        D
Maybe I shouldn't have cried
                                                     A
when you left and told me not to wait
         Bm
Oh, it kills the most
                           G
to say that I still care
                                D
Now I'm left tryna rewind
                                                         A
the times you held and kissed me back

[Chorus]
  G
I wonder if you're thinkin'
 A            Bm
"Is she alright all alone?"
      G                              A
I wonder if you tried to call
          Bm
but couldn't find your phone
             G
Have I ever crossed your thoughts
      D               Bm                 G
because your name's all over mine
                     Em
A moment in time, don't watch me cry
                     A
A moment in time, don't watch me cry

            G                                               D
I'm not crying 'cause you left me on my own
               Bm
I'm not crying 'cause
                                A
you left me with no warning
              G
I'm just crying 'cause
                                D
I can't escape what could've been
              Bm
Are you aware when you set me free?
              A
All I can do is let my heart bleed

[Verse II]
              Bm
Oh, it's harder when you can't
                           G
see through the thoughts
                                D
Not that I wanna get in
                                                    A
but I want to see how your mind works
              Bm
No, it's harder when they don't know
                      G
what they've done
                                       D
Thinking it's better they leave,
                                                A
meaning that I'll have to move on no..

[Chorus]
  G
I wonder if you're thinkin'
 A            Bm
"Is she alright all alone?"
     G                                A
I wonder if you tried to call
          Bm
but couldn't find your phone
            G
Have I ever crossed your thoughts
      D              Bm
because your name's all over mine
                     Em
A moment in time, don't watch me cry
                      A
A moment in time, don't watch me cry

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya
Editor: Musahadah
