Lirik dan Chord Lagu Boys - Charli XCX yang Viral di TikTok, I Was Busy Thinkin' 'Bout Boys

Bm G D

I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys, boys, boys

A Bm G D

Always busy dreamin' 'bout boys, boys, boys

A Bm

Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys

[Verse 1]

G

I need that bad boy to do me right on a Friday

D A

And I need that good one to wake me up on a Sunday

Bm G

That one from work can come over on Monday night

D A

I want 'em all, I want 'em all

Bm G

And when they finally leave me, I'm all alone but

D A

I'm lookin' down and my girls are blowin' my phone up

Bm G

Them twenty questions, they askin' me where I'm at

D A

Didn't hit 'em back

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm G

I'm sorry that I missed your party

D A

I wish I had a better excuse like

Bm G D

I had to trash the hotel lobby

[Chorus]

Bm G D

I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys, boys, boys

A Bm G D

Always busy dreamin' 'bout boys, boys, boys

A Bm

Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys

[Verse 2]

G

In every city I've got one with different ringtones

D A

Flyin' from L.A. all the way to Puerto Rico

Bm G

My girls are callin' me askin' me where I'm at

D A

Didn't hit 'em back

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm G

I'm sorry that I missed your party

D A

I wish I had a better excuse

Bm G D

But I can't even lie you got me

[Chorus]

Bm G D

I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys, boys, boys

A Bm G D

Always busy dreamin' 'bout boys, boys, boys

A Bm

Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys

[Bridge]

G D

Don't be mad, don't be mad at me (no...)

A

Darling, I can't stop it even if I wanted

G D

Don't be mad, don't be mad at me (no, no, no, no)

A

Missed what you were sayin', I was miles away, yeah

G D

Don't be mad, don't be mad

A

Not like I had a choice

[Chorus]

Bm G D

I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys, boys, boys

Bm G D

Always busy dreamin' 'bout boys, boys, boys

Bm G D

I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys, boys, boys

A Bm G D

Always busy dreamin' 'bout boys, boys, boys

A

Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys