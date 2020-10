Chord Lagu Falling - Trevor Daniel "I'll Give You All My Love" Viral di TikTok

SURYA.co.id, - Berikut Chord lagu Falling yang dipopulerkan oleh Trevor Daniel, Come closer, I'll give you all my love. Viral di TikTok.

Chord Lagu Falling - Trevor Daniel

[Intro]

Fmaj7 E Am G (2x)

[Chorus]

Fmaj7 E

My last made me feel like I would never try again

Am C

But when I saw you, I felt something I never felt

Fmaj7 E

Come closer, I'll give you all my love

Am C

If you treat me right, baby, I'll give you everything

Fmaj7 E

My last made me feel like I would never try again

Am C

But when I saw you, I felt something I never felt

Fmaj7 E

Come closer, I'll give you all my love

Am C

If you treat me right, baby, I'll give you everything



[Verse]

Fmaj7 E Am C

Talk to me, I need to hear you need me like I need ya

Fmaj7 E Am C

Fall for me, I wanna know you feel how I feel for you, love

Fmaj7 E

Before you, baby, I was numb, drown the pain by pouring up

Am

Speeding fast on the run, never want to get caught up

C Fmaj7

Now you the one that I'm calling

E Am

Swore that I'd never forget, don't think I'm just talking

C Fmaj7

I think I might go all in, no exceptions, girl, I need ya

[Bridge]

Em

Feeling like I'm out of my mind, 'cause I can't get enough

Am G

Only one that I give my time, 'cause I got time for ya

Fmaj7 Em

Might make an exception for ya, 'cause I been feeling ya

Am G

Think I might be out of my mind, I think that you're the one

Back to [Chorus]

[Outro]

F E

I'll never give my all again

Am C

'Cause I'm sick of falling down

F E

When I open up and give my trust

Am C

They find a way to break it down

Tear me up inside, and you break me down