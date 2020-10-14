Lirik dan Chord Lagu Like You - Tatiana Manaois yang Viral di TikTok, 'Baby, You Are Strong'

Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Like You - Tatiana Manaois yang Viral di TikTok

Lagu Like You merupakan lagu TikTok yang dinyanyikan Tatiana Manaois dan viral. Berikut lirik dan chord lagu nya

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta

SURYA.co.id - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Like You yang dinyanyikan oleh Tatiana Manaois dan viral di TikTok.

[Verse]

C
You got to get up
C                                           F
You got to get up and make a move
                 G                                                  C
'Cause the world will never see you until you do
C                                                                F
No, they don't really care what you're going through
                    G
So you got to show them, baby
                                               C
You got to show them the real you
C                                                      F 
You got to give them what you've got
                G
No, don't let them see what you're not

[Chorus]

                       C                      F
'Cause you are strong, you are wise
            Am                                                G
You are worth beyond a thousand reasons why
                           C
And you can't be perfect, baby
                          F
'Cause nobody's perfect, darling
                         Am                            G             C
But, no, no, no, there's nobody in the world like you

[Verse]

C
What do you do when you can't let go?
F                                                                               Am
What do you say when you just don't know how you feel?
                        G
And you know nobody knows how you feel
C
'Cause everybody's got their own damn problem
F
So everybody's trying to find their way
Am
And day by day it's a struggle
G
In this world you know you have to hustle
C
Just know that you're not alone
       F                                                      Am
You don't have always have to be strong all by yourself
                G
I said, it's okay to ask for help

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta
Editor: Musahadah
