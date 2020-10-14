Lirik dan Chord Lagu Like You - Tatiana Manaois yang Viral di TikTok, 'Baby, You Are Strong'

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

Simak lirik dan chord lagu Like You yang dinyanyikan oleh Tatiana Manaois dan viral di TikTok.

Chord lagu Like You - Tatiana Manaois banyak diburu sejak viral jadi lagu TikTok.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Like You - Tatiana Manaois

[Verse]

C

You got to get up

C F

You got to get up and make a move

G C

'Cause the world will never see you until you do

C F

No, they don't really care what you're going through

G

So you got to show them, baby

C

You got to show them the real you

C F

You got to give them what you've got

G

No, don't let them see what you're not

[Chorus]

C F

'Cause you are strong, you are wise

Am G

You are worth beyond a thousand reasons why

C

And you can't be perfect, baby

F

'Cause nobody's perfect, darling

Am G C

But, no, no, no, there's nobody in the world like you

[Verse]

C

What do you do when you can't let go?

F Am

What do you say when you just don't know how you feel?

G

And you know nobody knows how you feel

C

'Cause everybody's got their own damn problem

F

So everybody's trying to find their way

Am

And day by day it's a struggle

G

In this world you know you have to hustle

C

Just know that you're not alone

F Am

You don't have always have to be strong all by yourself

G

I said, it's okay to ask for help