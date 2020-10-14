Chord Lagu Say So - Doja Cat "Didn't Even Notice, No Punches Left to Roll with" Viral di TikTok

SURYA.co.id, Simak Chord Lagu Say So yang dipopulerkan oleh Doja Cat. Lagu ini Viral di TikTok. Didn't Even Notice, No Punches Left to Roll with.

Berikut Chord lagu 'Say So' - Doja Cat

[Intro]

Em A7 Dmaj7 B7

[Reff]



Em A7

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment



Dmaj7 B7

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?



Em A7

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with



Dmaj7 B7

You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so



Em A7

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment



Dmaj7 B7

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?



Em A7

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with



Dmaj7 B7

You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so

Em A7

It's been a long time since you fell in love



Dmaj B7

You ain't coming out yo' shell, you really ain't been yo'self



Em A7

Tell me, what must I do (do tell, my love)?



Dmaj7

'Cause luckily I'm good at reading



B7

I wouldn't bug him, but he won't stop cheezin'

[Pre-Chorus]



Em A7

And we can dance all day around it



Dmaj7 B7

If you frontin' I'll be bouncin'



Em A7 Dmaj7

If you want it, scream it, shout it, babe



B7

Before I leave you dry

[Reff]



Em A7

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment



Dmaj7 B7

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?



Em A7

Didn't even notice, no punches leftto roll with



Dmaj7 B7

You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so.



Em A7

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment



Dmaj7 B7

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?



Em A7

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with



Dmaj7 B7

You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so (Yeah)



Em

Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (Ha)



A7

He ain't never seen it in a dress like this (Ah)



Dmaj7

He ain't never even been impressed like this



B7

Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip



Em

Like it, love it, need it, bad



A7

Take it, own it, steal it, fast



Dmaj7

Boy, stop playin', grab my ass



B7

Why you actin' like you shy?



Em

Shut it, save it, keep it, pushin'



A7

Why you beating 'round the bush'n



Dmaj7

Knowin' you want all this woman



B7

Never knock it 'til you try (Yah, yah)



Em

All of them bitches hatin' I have you wit me



A7

All of my n****s saying you mad committed



Dmaj

Realer than anybody you had, and pretty



B7

All of that body-oddy, the ass and titties

[Reff]

Em A7

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment



Dmaj7 B7

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?



Em A7

Didn't even notice, no punches leftto roll with



Dmaj7 B7

You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so



Em A7

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment



Dmaj7 B7

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?



Em A7

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with



Dmaj7 B7

You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so

[Outro]

Em A7 Dmaj7 B7

Em A7 Dmaj7 B7

Em A7 Dmaj7 B7

Em A7 Dmaj7 B7

Em A7 Dmaj7 B7

Em A7 Dmaj7 B7