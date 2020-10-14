Chord Lagu Say So - Doja Cat "Didn't Even Notice, No Punches Left to Roll with" Viral di TikTok
Simak Chord Lagu Say So yang dipopulerkan oleh Doja Cat. Lagu ini Viral di TikTok.
Berikut Chord lagu 'Say So' - Doja Cat
[Intro]
Em A7 Dmaj7 B7
[Reff]
Em A7
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
Dmaj7 B7
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Em A7
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
Dmaj7 B7
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so
Em A7
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
Dmaj7 B7
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Em A7
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
Dmaj7 B7
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so
Em A7
It's been a long time since you fell in love
Dmaj B7
You ain't coming out yo' shell, you really ain't been yo'self
Em A7
Tell me, what must I do (do tell, my love)?
Dmaj7
'Cause luckily I'm good at reading
B7
I wouldn't bug him, but he won't stop cheezin'
[Pre-Chorus]
Em A7
And we can dance all day around it
Dmaj7 B7
If you frontin' I'll be bouncin'
Em A7 Dmaj7
If you want it, scream it, shout it, babe
B7
Before I leave you dry
[Reff]
Em A7
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
Dmaj7 B7
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Em A7
Didn't even notice, no punches leftto roll with
Dmaj7 B7
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so.
Em A7
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
Dmaj7 B7
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Em A7
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
Dmaj7 B7
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so (Yeah)
Em
Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (Ha)
A7
He ain't never seen it in a dress like this (Ah)
Dmaj7
He ain't never even been impressed like this
B7
Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip
Em
Like it, love it, need it, bad
A7
Take it, own it, steal it, fast
Dmaj7
Boy, stop playin', grab my ass
B7
Why you actin' like you shy?
Em
Shut it, save it, keep it, pushin'
A7
Why you beating 'round the bush'n
Dmaj7
Knowin' you want all this woman
B7
Never knock it 'til you try (Yah, yah)
Em
All of them bitches hatin' I have you wit me
A7
All of my n****s saying you mad committed
Dmaj
Realer than anybody you had, and pretty
B7
All of that body-oddy, the ass and titties
[Reff]
Em A7
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
Dmaj7 B7
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Em A7
Didn't even notice, no punches leftto roll with
Dmaj7 B7
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so
Em A7
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
Dmaj7 B7
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Em A7
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
Dmaj7 B7
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so
[Outro]
Em A7 Dmaj7 B7
Em A7 Dmaj7 B7
Em A7 Dmaj7 B7
Em A7 Dmaj7 B7
Em A7 Dmaj7 B7
Em A7 Dmaj7 B7
