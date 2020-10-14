Chord Lagu Say So - Doja Cat "Didn't Even Notice, No Punches Left to Roll with" Viral di TikTok

Breaking News:

Chord Lagu Say So - Doja Cat

Simak Chord Lagu Say So yang dipopulerkan oleh Doja Cat. Lagu ini Viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Lagu Say So - Doja Cat
Youtube: Doja Cat
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pok8H_KF1FA 

SURYA.co.id, Simak Chord Lagu Say So yang dipopulerkan oleh Doja Cat. Lagu ini Viral di TikTok. Didn't Even Notice, No Punches Left to Roll with.

Berikut Chord lagu 'Say So' - Doja Cat

[Intro]

Em A7 Dmaj7 B7

[Reff]

Em A7
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

Dmaj7 B7
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Em A7
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

Dmaj7  B7
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so

Em  A7
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

Dmaj7  B7
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Em A7
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

Dmaj7 B7
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so

Em A7
It's been a long time since you fell in love

Dmaj B7
You ain't coming out yo' shell, you really ain't been yo'self

Em A7
Tell me, what must I do (do tell, my love)?

Dmaj7
'Cause luckily I'm good at reading

B7
I wouldn't bug him, but he won't stop cheezin'

[Pre-Chorus]

Em A7
And we can dance all day around it

Dmaj7 B7
If you frontin' I'll be bouncin'

Em A7 Dmaj7
If you want it, scream it, shout it, babe

B7
Before I leave you dry

[Reff]

Em A7
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

Dmaj7 B7
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Em A7
Didn't even notice, no punches leftto roll with

Dmaj7 B7
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so.

Em A7
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

Dmaj7 B7
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Em A7
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

Dmaj7 B7
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so (Yeah)

Em
Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (Ha)

A7
He ain't never seen it in a dress like this (Ah)

Dmaj7
He ain't never even been impressed like this

B7
Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip

Em
Like it, love it, need it, bad

A7
Take it, own it, steal it, fast

Dmaj7
Boy, stop playin', grab my ass

B7
Why you actin' like you shy?

Em
Shut it, save it, keep it, pushin'

A7
Why you beating 'round the bush'n

Dmaj7
Knowin' you want all this woman

B7
Never knock it 'til you try (Yah, yah)

Em
All of them bitches hatin' I have you wit me

A7
All of my n****s saying you mad committed

Dmaj
Realer than anybody you had, and pretty

B7
All of that body-oddy, the ass and titties

[Reff]
Em A7
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

Dmaj7 B7
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Em A7
Didn't even notice, no punches leftto roll with

Dmaj7 B7
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so

Em A7
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

Dmaj7 B7
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Em A7
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

Dmaj7 B7
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so

[Outro]

Em A7 Dmaj7 B7

Em A7 Dmaj7 B7

Em A7 Dmaj7 B7

Em A7 Dmaj7 B7

Em A7 Dmaj7 B7

Em A7 Dmaj7 B7

Penulis: Abdullah Faqih
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Ikuti kami di
