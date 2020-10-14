Musik Terkini
Chord Lagu Like That - Doja Cat Versi Mudah, Lengkap Lirik yang Viral di TikTok
Berikut kunci gitar lagu Like That yang dibawakan oleh Doja Cat. Berikut selengkapnya.
Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.co.id - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Like That yang dibawakan oleh Doja Cat feat Gucci Mane.
Lagu Like That viral di TikTok setelah banyak dijadikan latar video di aplikasi tersebut.
[Intro]
[Intro: Doja Cat & Gucci Mane]
G F# Bm A
Cállate, Mike Crook
G F# Bm A
Burr, burr
G F#
Gucci (Don't stop)
Bm A G F#
Doja, Gato
Yeah (Don't stop)
[Chorus: Doja Cat]
G F#
Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that's my shit, that's my wave
Bm A
Do it like that and I'll repay it
G F#
Don't be scared, I ain't afraid
Bm A
Just like that, come my way
G F#
That's my shit, that's my wave
Bm A
Do it like that and I'll repay it
G F#
Don't be scared, I ain't afraid
Bm A
Just like that, come my way (Yeah)
[Verse 1: Doja Cat]
G F#
I said, "Do that, do that, baby, all night long"
Bm A
And I'ma turn off all my phones
G F#
You know I hate it when I'm left on read
Bm A
But he make it all up in the bed
G F#
And he take me out, dinin' on nothin' but the best
Bm A
He got Off-White on right, damn, he can dress
G F#
Makin' plans from the East, makin' bands in the West
Bm A
Rockstar, Black Beatle type, bands on his bread
G F# Bm
And baby, I want it, and I'll just be honest
A
'Cause I just can't front when I look at you
G F# Bm
Just keep it one hundred, when I throw these hundreds
A
I hope that your ass gon' know what to do
[Chorus: Doja Cat & Gucci Mane]
G F#
Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that's my shit, that's my wave
Bm A
Do it like that and I'll repay it
G F#
Don't be scared, I ain't afraid
Bm A
Just like that, come my way
G F#
That's my shit, that's my wave
Bm A
Do it like that and I'll repay it (Huh?)
G F#
Don't be scared, I ain't afraid (Wop)
Bm A
Just like that, come my way
[Verse 2: Gucci Mane]
G F#
Gucci El Dorado, we in Rome, I'm a model (Rome)
Bm A
Gucci Mane and Doja Cat, call me El Gato (Gato)
G F#
I'm the big boss and I got big bread (Yeah)
Bm A
I'm gettin' big-headed and I like good head (Shh)
G F#
I'm not cheap, baby, and I'm sure not selfish (No)
Bm A
Shakin' like Elvis, damn near broke my pelvis (Sheesh)
G F#
Jumpin' off the top rope, got 'em tag teamin' (Tag)
Bm A
Putting on a show, I got the whole crowd screamin'
G F#
Bougie with the bread, I'll knock a top-notch freak (Freak)
Bm A
Act like I'm a treat when a dog see me (Rr)
G F#
Like a thief in the night, just like she stole my green
Bm A
Got me walkin' off the scene like a hole in my jeans (Damn, Gucci)
[Chorus: Doja Cat & Gucci Mane]
G F#
Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that's my shit, that's my wave (Yeah)
Bm A
Do it like that and I'll repay it (Huh?)
G F#
Don't be scared, I ain't afraid (Huh?)
Bm A
Just like that, come my way (Burr)
G F#
That's my shit, that's my wave
Bm A
Do it like that and I'll repay it
G F#
Don't be scared, I ain't afraid
Bm A
Just like that, come my way
[Outro: Doja Cat]
G F#
Said I like it
Bm A
I like it
G F#
I like it
Bm A
I like it like that
G F#
Said I like it
Bm A
I like it (Ooh)
G F#
I like it
Bm A
I like it like that
G F# Bm A
Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that's my shit
G F# Bm A x2
