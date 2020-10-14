Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord Lagu Like That - Doja Cat Versi Mudah, Lengkap Lirik yang Viral di TikTok

Berikut kunci gitar lagu Like That yang dibawakan oleh Doja Cat. Berikut selengkapnya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Lagu Like That - Doja Cat Versi Mudah, Lengkap Lirik yang Viral di TikTok
IST VIA KOMPAS
chord lagu Like That yang viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Like That yang dibawakan oleh Doja Cat feat Gucci Mane.

Lagu Like That viral di TikTok setelah banyak dijadikan latar video di aplikasi tersebut.

[Intro]

[Intro: Doja Cat & Gucci Mane]
G F# Bm A
Cállate, Mike Crook
G F# Bm A
Burr, burr
G F#
Gucci (Don't stop)
Bm A G F#
Doja, Gato

Yeah (Don't stop)

[Chorus: Doja Cat]
G F#
Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that's my shit, that's my wave
Bm A
Do it like that and I'll repay it
G F#
Don't be scared, I ain't afraid
Bm A
Just like that, come my way
G F#
That's my shit, that's my wave
Bm A
Do it like that and I'll repay it
G F#
Don't be scared, I ain't afraid
Bm A
Just like that, come my way (Yeah)

[Verse 1: Doja Cat]
G F#
I said, "Do that, do that, baby, all night long"
Bm A
And I'ma turn off all my phones
G F#
You know I hate it when I'm left on read
Bm A
But he make it all up in the bed
G F#
And he take me out, dinin' on nothin' but the best
Bm A
He got Off-White on right, damn, he can dress
G F#
Makin' plans from the East, makin' bands in the West
Bm A
Rockstar, Black Beatle type, bands on his bread
G F# Bm
And baby, I want it, and I'll just be honest
A
'Cause I just can't front when I look at you
G F# Bm
Just keep it one hundred, when I throw these hundreds
A
I hope that your ass gon' know what to do

[Chorus: Doja Cat & Gucci Mane]
G F#
Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that's my shit, that's my wave
Bm A
Do it like that and I'll repay it
G F#
Don't be scared, I ain't afraid
Bm A
Just like that, come my way
G F#
That's my shit, that's my wave
Bm A
Do it like that and I'll repay it (Huh?)
G F#
Don't be scared, I ain't afraid (Wop)
Bm A
Just like that, come my way

[Verse 2: Gucci Mane]
G F#
Gucci El Dorado, we in Rome, I'm a model (Rome)
Bm A
Gucci Mane and Doja Cat, call me El Gato (Gato)
G F#
I'm the big boss and I got big bread (Yeah)
Bm A
I'm gettin' big-headed and I like good head (Shh)
G F#
I'm not cheap, baby, and I'm sure not selfish (No)
Bm A
Shakin' like Elvis, damn near broke my pelvis (Sheesh)
G F#
Jumpin' off the top rope, got 'em tag teamin' (Tag)
Bm A
Putting on a show, I got the whole crowd screamin'
G F#
Bougie with the bread, I'll knock a top-notch freak (Freak)
Bm A
Act like I'm a treat when a dog see me (Rr)
G F#
Like a thief in the night, just like she stole my green
Bm A
Got me walkin' off the scene like a hole in my jeans (Damn, Gucci)

[Chorus: Doja Cat & Gucci Mane]
G F#
Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that's my shit, that's my wave (Yeah)
Bm A
Do it like that and I'll repay it (Huh?)
G F#
Don't be scared, I ain't afraid (Huh?)
Bm A
Just like that, come my way (Burr)
G F#
That's my shit, that's my wave
Bm A
Do it like that and I'll repay it
G F#
Don't be scared, I ain't afraid
Bm A
Just like that, come my way

[Outro: Doja Cat]
G F#
Said I like it
Bm A
I like it
G F#
I like it
Bm A
I like it like that
G F#
Said I like it
Bm A
I like it (Ooh)
G F#
I like it
Bm A
I like it like that
G F# Bm A
Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that's my shit

G F# Bm A x2

Tags
Doja Cat
chord lagu
chord lagu Like That
kunci gitar
viral di TikTok
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Musahadah
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Pergoki Istri Tanpa Busana di Kamar Bersama Tetangga, Suami di Lumajang Langsung Sabetkan Celurit
Pergoki Istri Tanpa Busana di Kamar Bersama Tetangga, Suami di Lumajang Langsung Sabetkan Celurit
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan