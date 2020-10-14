Chord Lagu Like That - Doja Cat Versi Mudah, Lengkap Lirik yang Viral di TikTok

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Like That yang dibawakan oleh Doja Cat feat Gucci Mane.

Lagu Like That viral di TikTok setelah banyak dijadikan latar video di aplikasi tersebut.

[Intro]

[Intro: Doja Cat & Gucci Mane]

G F# Bm A

Cállate, Mike Crook

G F# Bm A

Burr, burr

G F#

Gucci (Don't stop)

Bm A G F#

Doja, Gato

Yeah (Don't stop)

[Chorus: Doja Cat]

G F#

Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that's my shit, that's my wave

Bm A

Do it like that and I'll repay it

G F#

Don't be scared, I ain't afraid

Bm A

Just like that, come my way

G F#

That's my shit, that's my wave

Bm A

Do it like that and I'll repay it

G F#

Don't be scared, I ain't afraid

Bm A

Just like that, come my way (Yeah)

[Verse 1: Doja Cat]

G F#

I said, "Do that, do that, baby, all night long"

Bm A

And I'ma turn off all my phones

G F#

You know I hate it when I'm left on read

Bm A

But he make it all up in the bed

G F#

And he take me out, dinin' on nothin' but the best

Bm A

He got Off-White on right, damn, he can dress

G F#

Makin' plans from the East, makin' bands in the West

Bm A

Rockstar, Black Beatle type, bands on his bread

G F# Bm

And baby, I want it, and I'll just be honest

A

'Cause I just can't front when I look at you

G F# Bm

Just keep it one hundred, when I throw these hundreds

A

I hope that your ass gon' know what to do

[Chorus: Doja Cat & Gucci Mane]

G F#

Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that's my shit, that's my wave

Bm A

Do it like that and I'll repay it

G F#

Don't be scared, I ain't afraid

Bm A

Just like that, come my way

G F#

That's my shit, that's my wave

Bm A

Do it like that and I'll repay it (Huh?)

G F#

Don't be scared, I ain't afraid (Wop)

Bm A

Just like that, come my way

[Verse 2: Gucci Mane]

G F#

Gucci El Dorado, we in Rome, I'm a model (Rome)

Bm A

Gucci Mane and Doja Cat, call me El Gato (Gato)

G F#

I'm the big boss and I got big bread (Yeah)

Bm A

I'm gettin' big-headed and I like good head (Shh)

G F#

I'm not cheap, baby, and I'm sure not selfish (No)

Bm A

Shakin' like Elvis, damn near broke my pelvis (Sheesh)

G F#

Jumpin' off the top rope, got 'em tag teamin' (Tag)

Bm A

Putting on a show, I got the whole crowd screamin'

G F#

Bougie with the bread, I'll knock a top-notch freak (Freak)

Bm A

Act like I'm a treat when a dog see me (Rr)

G F#

Like a thief in the night, just like she stole my green

Bm A

Got me walkin' off the scene like a hole in my jeans (Damn, Gucci)

[Chorus: Doja Cat & Gucci Mane]

G F#

Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that's my shit, that's my wave (Yeah)

Bm A

Do it like that and I'll repay it (Huh?)

G F#

Don't be scared, I ain't afraid (Huh?)

Bm A

Just like that, come my way (Burr)

G F#

That's my shit, that's my wave

Bm A

Do it like that and I'll repay it

G F#

Don't be scared, I ain't afraid

Bm A

Just like that, come my way

[Outro: Doja Cat]

G F#

Said I like it

Bm A

I like it

G F#

I like it

Bm A

I like it like that

G F#

Said I like it

Bm A

I like it (Ooh)

G F#

I like it

Bm A

I like it like that

G F# Bm A

Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that's my shit

G F# Bm A x2