Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hey Stupid, I Love You - JP Saxe Viral di TikTok, Lengkap Link Download MP3

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Hey Stupid I Love You - JP Saxe yang viral di TikTok.

Chord lagu Hey Stupid I Love You - JP Saxe berikut mudah dimainkan dengan kunci dasar C. Berikut selengkapnya.

Intro: Em C G D

Em

Nothing’s wrong

C G

And it’s not what I’m used to

D Em

Oh does it surprise you too

C

When it’s simple

G D

Is it easier than it should be?

Em

Nothing’s wrong

C G

But when you’re not in my arms

D Em

I send voice notes, you send hearts

C

And get quiet

G D

And I know that means you miss me

Em

You’re jealous, you shouldn’t be

C

I want you obsessively

G D

But I know how complicated it can get

Em

When you’re not in front of me

C

I know insecurities

G D

Get in your head

Em

But I’m not gonna interrupt

C G D

If you need to talk about it

Em C

Roll my eyes or get offended by

G D

The way you doubt it

Em

You know you’re mine

C

You just forget sometimes

G D

So promise me you won’t

Em C

And you know I’ll remind you

G D

When you think I don’t

Em C G D

Hey stupid, I love you

Em C G D

Hey stupid, I love you

Em

Nothing’s wrong

C G

I just get in my head too

D Em

Can you reassure me you

C

You’re still in it

G

I just wish you could lean in and kiss me say

Em

Nothing’s wrong

C

Tell me to settle down

G D

You do it better than I’ve ever known how

Em C

I won’t pull some tricks for attention

G

But could I get a little now

Em

I’m not gonna interrupt

C G D

If you need to talk about it

Em C

Roll my eyes or get offended by

G D

The way you doubt it

Em

You know you’re mine

C

You just forget sometimes

G D

So promise me you won’t

Em C

And you know I’ll remind you

G D

When you think I don’t

Em C G D

Hey stupid, I love you

Em C G D

Hey stupid, I love you

Em

You’re jealous, you shouldn’t be

C

I want you obsessively

G D

But I know how complicated it can get

Em

When you’re not in front of me

C G

I know insecurities

D

Get in your head

Em

But I’m not gonna interrupt

C G D

If you need to talk about it

Em C

Roll my eyes or get offended by

G D

The way you doubt it

Em

You know you’re mine

C

You just forget sometimes

G D

So promise me you won’t

Em C

And you know I’ll remind you

G D

When you think I don’t

Em C G D

Hey stupid, I love you

Em

Hey stupid, I love you

C

How could you forget

G D

I told you 17 times before 7am

Em

I love you

C

How could you forget

G D

I told you 17 times

Em

Hey stupid, I love you

C

How could you forget

G D

I told you 17 times before 7am

Em

I love you

C

How could you forget

G D

I told you 17 times

Hey stupid, I love you