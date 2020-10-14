Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hey Stupid, I Love You - JP Saxe Viral di TikTok, Lengkap Link Download MP3

Musik Terkini
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Hey Stupid I Love You - JP Saxe yang viral di TikTok.
Chord lagu Hey Stupid I Love You - JP Saxe berikut mudah dimainkan dengan kunci dasar C. Berikut selengkapnya.
Link download MP3 - via YouTube Music
Intro: Em C G D
Em
Nothing’s wrong
C G
And it’s not what I’m used to
D Em
Oh does it surprise you too
C
When it’s simple
G D
Is it easier than it should be?
Em
Nothing’s wrong
C G
But when you’re not in my arms
D Em
I send voice notes, you send hearts
C
And get quiet
G D
And I know that means you miss me
Em
You’re jealous, you shouldn’t be
C
I want you obsessively
G D
But I know how complicated it can get
Em
When you’re not in front of me
C
I know insecurities
G D
Get in your head
Em
But I’m not gonna interrupt
C G D
If you need to talk about it
Em C
Roll my eyes or get offended by
G D
The way you doubt it
Em
You know you’re mine
C
You just forget sometimes
G D
So promise me you won’t
Em C
And you know I’ll remind you
G D
When you think I don’t
Em C G D
Hey stupid, I love you
Em C G D
Hey stupid, I love you
Em
Nothing’s wrong
C G
I just get in my head too
D Em
Can you reassure me you
C
You’re still in it
G
I just wish you could lean in and kiss me say
Em
Nothing’s wrong
C
Tell me to settle down
G D
You do it better than I’ve ever known how
Em C
I won’t pull some tricks for attention
G
But could I get a little now
Em
I’m not gonna interrupt
C G D
If you need to talk about it
Em C
Roll my eyes or get offended by
G D
The way you doubt it
Em
You know you’re mine
C
You just forget sometimes
G D
So promise me you won’t
Em C
And you know I’ll remind you
G D
When you think I don’t
Em C G D
Hey stupid, I love you
Em C G D
Hey stupid, I love you
Em
You’re jealous, you shouldn’t be
C
I want you obsessively
G D
But I know how complicated it can get
Em
When you’re not in front of me
C G
I know insecurities
D
Get in your head
Em
But I’m not gonna interrupt
C G D
If you need to talk about it
Em C
Roll my eyes or get offended by
G D
The way you doubt it
Em
You know you’re mine
C
You just forget sometimes
G D
So promise me you won’t
Em C
And you know I’ll remind you
G D
When you think I don’t
Em C G D
Hey stupid, I love you
Em
Hey stupid, I love you
C
How could you forget
G D
I told you 17 times before 7am
Em
I love you
C
How could you forget
G D
I told you 17 times
Em
Hey stupid, I love you
C
How could you forget
G D
I told you 17 times before 7am
Em
I love you
C
How could you forget
G D
I told you 17 times
Hey stupid, I love you
