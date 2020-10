Lirik dan Chord Lagu Criminal - Britney Spears Viral TikTok, But Mama I'm in Love With a Criminal

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

[Intro]

Am Em D Am Am Em D Am

[Verse 1]

Am Em

He is a hustler He's no good at all

D Am

He is a loser, he's a bum, bum, bum, bum

Am Em

He lies, he bluffs he's unreliable

D Am

He is a sucker with a gun, gun, gun, gun

Am Em

I know you told me I should stay away

D Am

I know you said he's just a dog astray

Am Em

He is a badboy with a tainted heart

D Am

And even I know this ain't smart

[Chorus]

Am Em

But mama, I'm in love with a criminal

D Am

And this type of love isn't rational, it's physical

Am Em

Mama, please don't cry, I will be alright

D Am

All reason aside, I just can't deny, love the guy

[Instrumental]

Am G Em Am

[Verse 2]

Am Em

He is a villain by the devil's law

D Am

He is a killer just for fun, fun, fun, fun

Am Em

That man's a snitch and unpredictable

D Am

He's got no conscience, he got none, none, none, none

Am Em D Am

Aooo, I know Shoulda let go, but no

Am Em

Cause he's a badboy with a tainted heart

D Am

And even I know this ain't smart

[Chorus]

Am Em

But mama, I'm in love with a criminal

D Am

And this type of love isn't rational, it's physical

Am Em

Mama, please don't cry, I will be alright

D Am

All reason aside, I just can't deny, love the guy

[Verse 3]

F Am G Am

And he's got my name tatooed on his arm His lucky charm

F Am G

So I guess it's okay, He's with me

F Am G Am

And I hear people talk Try to make remarks, keep us apart

F Am G

But I don't even hear I don't care

Am Em D Am

[Chorus] (x2)

Am Em

But mama, I'm in love with a criminal

D Am

And this type of love isn't rational, it's physical

Am Em

Mama, please don't cry, I will be alright

D Am

All reason aside, I just can't deny, love the guy

[Outro]

Am Em D Am