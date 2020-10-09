Breaking News:

Chord Lagu ily (I Love You) - Surf Mesa ft Emilee, Remake Can't Take My Eyes Off You Viral di TikTok

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Lagu ily (I Love You) - Surf Mesa ft Emilee, Remake Can't Take My Eyes Off You Viral di TikTok
YOUTUBE SURF MESA
Video klip Lagu ily (I Love You) - Surf Mesa ft Emilee yang viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Simak kunci gitar atau chord lagu ily (I Love You Baby) milik Surf Mesa ft. Emilee yang kini viral di TikTok.

Lagi ily ternyata remake dari lagu "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" yang dipopulerkan oleh Frankie Valli, yang juga sempat viral di TikTok.

Lirik lagu ily yang romantis menjadikan lagu ini banyak digunakan sebagai latar musik dari video-video romantis.

[Intro] C D E F G A B

Capo: 4th fret

[Verse 1]
C
You're just too good to be true.
Cmaj7
Can't take my eyes off you.
C7
You'd be like heaven to touch.
F
I wanna hold you so much.
Fm
At long last love has arrived.
C
And I thank God I'm alive.
D
You're just too good to be true.
Dm C
Can't take my eyes off you.

[Verse 2]
C
Pardon the way that I stare.
Cmaj7
There's nothing else to compare.
C7
The thought of you leaves me weak.
F
There are no words left to speak.
Fm
But if you feel like I feel.
C
please let me know that it's real.
D
You're just too good to be true.
Dm C
Can't take my eyes off you.

[Chorus]
Dm G
I love you baby and if it's quite all right,
C Am
I need you baby to warm the lonely night
F G C
I love you baby, Trust in me when I say
Dm G
Oh pretty baby, don't let me down, I pray.
C Am
Oh pretty baby, now that I found you, stay.
D G C
And let me love you, oh baby. Let me love you.

[Verse 3]
C
You're just too good to be true.
Cmaj7
Can't take my eyes off you.
C7
You'd be like heaven to touch.
F
I wanna hold you so much.
Fm
At long last love has arrived.
C
And I thank God I'm alive.
D
You're just too good to be true.
Dm C
Can't take my eyes off you.

[Chorus]
Dm G
I love you baby and if it's quite all right,
C Am
I need you baby to warm the lonely night
F G C
I love you baby, Trust in me when I say
Dm G
Oh pretty baby, don't let me down, I pray.
C Am
Oh pretty baby, now that I found you, stay.
D G C
And let me love you, oh baby. Let me love you.

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Musahadah
Sumber: Kompas.com
