How to Explore Surabaya, Indonesia on a Budget, Less than $20 per Night!

As the second biggest city in Indonesia does not mean it must be wasting money for travellers especially backpackers. Here you go!

surabaya.tribunnews.com/Galih Lintartika
Pemasangan blok baja fly over di jalur Malang-Surabaya. 

SURYA.CO.ID - Exploring Surabaya could be on travellers' whishlists when they decide to visit East Java as Surabaya is the Capital of this province.

Even though Surabaya is the second biggest city in the country, does not mean there is no way to enjoy it on a budget.

Some articles give tips and tricks so travellers no need to waste money.

Let's take a look!

Affordable 'Warung' or Traditional Food Shops from $2

1.  Yeski Café

As mentioned on the site www.pergikuliner.com .

Having a meaning of "Visit food's world", Pergi Kuliner has list of a food-shop named “Yeski Café”. The list shows how the prices are no more than $3 or IDR 30.000.

Yeski Café has reputation for its Indonesian-Ramen.

Means, the Ramen is adapted from Japanese’s traditional food but the recipe is transformed into Indonesian flavor.

