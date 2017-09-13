VIDEO - Ojung Fight, The Brotherhood of Rattan in Tengger Tribe

SURYA.co.id | MALANG - Yadnya Kasada is not the only traditional ceremony of Tenggerese who lives around Bromo National Park, East Java.

Beside the exotism of Kasada ceremony, there are another ancestor's legacy of Tengger Tribes. One of them is Karo traditional ceremony or Karo day.

Rituals during Karo day of Tenggerese held to show their praise to God and ancestors.

Karo of Tenggerese isn't held at the same time by all villages. Every village has their own 'date calculation'. Eventhough, its time span is always begin at the 7th day of Karo and finished at 22nd day of Karo, based on Saka Calendar.

Some Tenggerese lives in Ngadas Village, District of Poncokusumo, Malang.

Rituals during Karo Day in Ngadas consists of Doa Petren (Petren Pray), Kauman, Tayuban, Tumpeng Gede, Sesanti, Sedekah Panggonan, Sadranan, and Ojung as the final ritual.

What is Ojung ritual?

Ojung ritual is a rattan fight of two man. Tenggerese believe, this ritual inspired by the deadly fight of Ajisaka's two servants who fight for their master's relic.

Event the myth said that both of them died in the end of the fight, Tenggerese believes that Ojung Fight is a good way to strengthen the brotherhood among them.