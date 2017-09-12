Fire Just Destroyed Bromo National Park!
Please Think Again before Visiting Bromo this Week. It's still in the SOS mode!
SURYA.CO.ID — Fire has destroyed Bromo National Park yesterday (September 11, 2017) based on the news by Benni Indo (Surya's reporter).
The tragedy broke out at about 11 A. M. in the savana area or well-known as Teletubbies Savana, located in the B-29 slope of the hill, Lumajang Regency.
Untill the night fire could not be fought and many inhabitants became volunteer firefighters.
"It is about 70 ha area burnt," wrote Sandhya in the short-text.
Sandhya Purnama Putera is part of Bromo Lovers community who showed the burnt-Bromo video to surya.co.id .
However, the Head of Bromo-Tengger National Park, John Kenedie has not decided how big the area burnt.
Penulis: Insani Ursha Jannati
Editor: Insani Ursha Jannati
